Aethlon Medical : June 2023 LD Micro Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This investor presentation contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our ability to enroll patients in our ongoing and planned clinical trials; our ability to successfully complete our clinical trials and achieve the endpoints for the trials, or any future clinical trials with our Hemopurifier or to successfully develop and commercialize the Hemopurifier; our ability to demonstrate the removal of exosomes with the Hemopurifier; the potential synergistic use of the Hemopurifier with chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted agents; the ability to demonstrate the removal of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 or other viral glycoproteins with the Hemopurifier; and our ability to raise additional capital and to establish collaborations. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the timing and success of our clinical trials with the Hemopurifier; our ability to enroll patients in our ongoing and planned clinical trials on a timely basis, or at all; our dependence on our CRO and other third parties; our ability to obtain regulatory approvalswithin the timeframe expected, or at all; complications associated with product development and commercialization activities; the size and growth of the market(s) for the Hemopurifier and the rate and degree of market acceptance thereof; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to remain on Nasdaq; and our ability to attract and orretain key management, and members of our board of directors. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aethlon's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 28, 2022, subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, and other filings that Aethlon makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Aethlon's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on information available to Aethlon as of the date of this presentation.