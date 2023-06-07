Aethlon Medical : June 2023 LD Micro Presentation

This investor presentation contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our ability to enroll patients in our ongoing and planned clinical trials; our ability to successfully complete our clinical trials and achieve the endpoints for the trials, or any future clinical trials with our Hemopurifier or to successfully develop and commercialize the Hemopurifier; our ability to demonstrate the removal of exosomes with the Hemopurifier; the potential synergistic use of the Hemopurifier with chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted agents; the ability to demonstrate the removal of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 or other viral glycoproteins with the Hemopurifier; and our ability to raise additional capital and to establish collaborations. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the timing and success of our clinical trials with the Hemopurifier; our ability to enroll patients in our ongoing and planned clinical trials on a timely basis, or at all; our dependence on our CRO and other third parties; our ability to obtain regulatory approvalswithin the timeframe expected, or at all; complications associated with product development and commercialization activities; the size and growth of the market(s) for the Hemopurifier and the rate and degree of market acceptance thereof; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to remain on Nasdaq; and our ability to attract and orretain key management, and members of our board of directors. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aethlon's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 28, 2022, subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, and other filings that Aethlon makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Aethlon's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on information available to Aethlon as of the date of this presentation.
Investment Highlights
Focused on combating cancer and infectious diseases with development of first- in-class immunotherapeutic technologies
Led by seasoned industry executives with extensive development and commercialization experience
Aethlon's Hemopurifier® has demonstrated the capture of disease promoting exosomes and circulating viruses in clinical trials and emergency use
Hemopurifier® designated as a "Breakthrough Device" by U.S. Food and Drug Administration for two indications
Well capitalized with solid cash position and no debt
Key Financial Highlights
Approximately $17.5 million in cash as of December 31, 2022
No debt on balance sheet
Approximately 22.9 million shares outstanding
Market capitalization of $7.2 million, as of May 23, 2023
Traded on Nasdaq under the ticker AEMD
Senior Management Team Has Extensive Experience With Both Medical Devices And Therapeutics
Companies
Charles J. Fisher, Jr., MD, FACP, FCCP, FCCM, Chief Executive Officer
Academic & Industry thought leader in sepsis & inflammation
Head of critical care-Cleveland Clinic
35 years industry development experience
Senior executive-Lilly, Abbott, Cardiome
US Army Special Operations, Colonel (retired)
James B. Frakes, MBA, Senior VP & Chief Financial Officer
Over 30 years public company CFO experience
Investment banking & venture capital
Steven P. LaRosa, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer
Example Products
• 25 years Clinical and Research experience in Infectious Diseases, Critical Care, Coagulation, Inflammation, and
Extracorporeal Devices
Guy Cipriani, MBA, Senior VP & Chief Business Officer
20 years transactional and operational experience with public and private biotech & device companies
Lee Arnold, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer
Over 30 years experience in molecularly-targeted drug discovery.
94 published patents and applications, and more than 39 peer-reviewed publications
