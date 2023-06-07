Advanced search
Aethlon Medical : June 2023 LD Micro Presentation

06/07/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference

June 2023

Nasdaq: AEMD

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This investor presentation contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our ability to enroll patients in our ongoing and planned clinical trials; our ability to successfully complete our clinical trials and achieve the endpoints for the trials, or any future clinical trials with our Hemopurifier or to successfully develop and commercialize the Hemopurifier; our ability to demonstrate the removal of exosomes with the Hemopurifier; the potential synergistic use of the Hemopurifier with chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted agents; the ability to demonstrate the removal of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 or other viral glycoproteins with the Hemopurifier; and our ability to raise additional capital and to establish collaborations. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the timing and success of our clinical trials with the Hemopurifier; our ability to enroll patients in our ongoing and planned clinical trials on a timely basis, or at all; our dependence on our CRO and other third parties; our ability to obtain regulatory approvalswithin the timeframe expected, or at all; complications associated with product development and commercialization activities; the size and growth of the market(s) for the Hemopurifier and the rate and degree of market acceptance thereof; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to remain on Nasdaq; and our ability to attract and orretain key management, and members of our board of directors. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aethlon's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 28, 2022, subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, and other filings that Aethlon makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Aethlon's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on information available to Aethlon as of the date of this presentation.

2

Investment Highlights

  • Focused on combating cancer and infectious diseases with development of first- in-class immunotherapeutic technologies
  • Led by seasoned industry executives with extensive development and commercialization experience
  • Aethlon's Hemopurifier® has demonstrated the capture of disease promoting exosomes and circulating viruses in clinical trials and emergency use
  • Hemopurifier® designated as a "Breakthrough Device" by U.S. Food and Drug Administration for two indications
  • Well capitalized with solid cash position and no debt

3

Key Financial Highlights

  • Approximately $17.5 million in cash as of December 31, 2022
  • No debt on balance sheet
  • Approximately 22.9 million shares outstanding
  • Market capitalization of $7.2 million, as of May 23, 2023
  • Traded on Nasdaq under the ticker AEMD

4

Senior Management Team Has Extensive Experience With Both Medical Devices And Therapeutics

Companies

Charles J. Fisher, Jr., MD, FACP, FCCP, FCCM, Chief Executive Officer

  • Academic & Industry thought leader in sepsis & inflammation
  • Head of critical care-Cleveland Clinic
  • 35 years industry development experience
  • Senior executive-Lilly, Abbott, Cardiome
  • US Army Special Operations, Colonel (retired)

James B. Frakes, MBA, Senior VP & Chief Financial Officer

  • Over 30 years public company CFO experience
  • Investment banking & venture capital

Steven P. LaRosa, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer

Example Products

25 years Clinical and Research experience in Infectious Diseases, Critical Care, Coagulation, Inflammation, and

Extracorporeal Devices

Guy Cipriani, MBA, Senior VP & Chief Business Officer

  • 20 years transactional and operational experience with public and private biotech & device companies

Lee Arnold, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

  • Over 30 years experience in molecularly-targeted drug discovery.
  • 94 published patents and applications, and more than 39 peer-reviewed publications

5

Disclaimer

Aethlon Medical Inc. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 21:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
