    AEMD   US00808Y3071

AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.

(AEMD)
Aethlon Medical : September 2021 Aethlon Presentation for HC Wainwright Financial Conference

09/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Presentation

September 2021

11555 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 203

San Diego, California 92121

619-941-0360 Nasdaq: AEMD www.AethlonMedical.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This investor presentation contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation: the ability to enroll patients in the Early Feasibility Studies; the ability to successfully complete the Early Feasibility Studies and achieve the endpoints for the studies, or any future studies with the Hemopurifier or to successfully develop and commercialize the Hemopurifier; the ability to demonstrate the removal of exosomes with the Hemopurifier; the potential synergistic use of the Hemopurifier with chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted agents; the ability to demonstrate the removal of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 glycoproteins with the Hemopurifier; the potential initiation of a SARS-CoV-2 clinical trial; the ability to establish collaborations and to raise capital; and financial strength and guidance. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the risks associated with Covid-19 and other pandemic risks; the timing and success of Aethlon's studies and trials; our ability to enroll patients in our studies and trials on a timely basis, or at all; the Early Feasibility Studies and potential safety and other complications thereof; the ability to obtain regulatory approval within the timeframe expected, or at all; complications associated with product development and commercialization activities; the scope, progress and expansion of developing Aethlon's product candidates; the size and growth of the market(s) therefor and the rate and degree of market acceptance thereof vis-à-vis alternative therapies; and Aethlon's ability to attract or retain key management, members of the board of directors and personnel. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aethlon's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 24, 2021, subsequent 10-Q filings, and other filings that Aethlon makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Aethlon's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on information available to Aethlon as of the date of this presentation.

2

The Aethlon Hemopurifier®

FDA designated "Breakthrough Device"

Safely administered in > 150 patient treatments

Proprietary mechanism of action

Clears life-threatening glycosylated viruses

Designed to clear cancer promoting exosomes

3

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

  • Headquartered in San Diego, CA (NASDQ: AEMD)
  • Focused on combating infectious disease and cancer with immunotherapeutic technologies
  • Augment the body's natural immune defenses by eliminating life-threatening disease targets that are often shielded from the immune system and not well addressed by traditional drug therapies
  • Hemopurifier® captures circulating viruses, bacterial toxins and disease promoting exosomes through affinity attachment to a unique structure that cloaks these targets from immune detection

4

Aethlon's senior management team has extensive experience with

both medical devices and therapeutics

Companies

Charles J. Fisher, Jr., MD, FACP, FCCP, FCCM, Chief Executive Officer

  • Academic & Industry thought leader in sepsis & inflammation
  • Head of critical care-Cleveland Clinic
  • 35 years industry development experience
  • Senior executive-Lilly, Abbott, Cardiome
  • US Army Special Operations, Colonel (retired)

James B. Frakes, MBA, Senior VP & Chief Financial Officer

  • 29 years public company CFO experience
  • Investment banking & venture capital

Steven P. LaRosa, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Interim Chief Scientific Officer

Example Products

23 years Clinical and Research experience in Infectious Diseases, Critical Care, Coagulation, Inflammation, and

Extracorporeal Devices

Guy Cipriani, MBA, Senior VP & Chief Business Officer

  • 20 years transactional and operational experience with public and private biotech & device companies

Thomas L. Taccini, VP Manufacturing & Product Development

Over 35 years experience in engineering

Product development and quality systems

5

Disclaimer

Aethlon Medical Inc. published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
