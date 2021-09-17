Aethlon Medical : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On September 15, 2021, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (the 'Company') held its virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting'). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered the two proposals listed below, each of which was described in the Proxy Statement. The voting results are set forth below.

Proposal 1. Elect five members of the Board of Directors. All of the nominees were elected.

Name Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes Edward G. Broenniman 7,480,266 143,135 19,459 2,506,013 Guy F. Cipriani 7,372,780 250,178 19,902 2,506,013 Charles J. Fisher, Jr., M.D. 7,523,207 110,123 9,530 2,506,013 Sabrina Martucci Johnson 7,283,551 339,156 20,153 2,506,013 Chetan S. Shah, M.D. 7,512,445 116,097 14,318 2,506,013

Proposal 2. Ratify the appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The resolution was approved.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 10,105,396 35,971 7,506 2,506,013

No adjournment of the Annual Meeting was necessary.

