  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Aethlon Medical, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    AEMD   US00808Y3071

AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.

(AEMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aethlon Medical : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

09/17/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On September 15, 2021, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (the 'Company') held its virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting'). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered the two proposals listed below, each of which was described in the Proxy Statement. The voting results are set forth below.

Proposal 1. Elect five members of the Board of Directors. All of the nominees were elected.

Name Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes
Edward G. Broenniman 7,480,266 143,135 19,459 2,506,013
Guy F. Cipriani 7,372,780 250,178 19,902 2,506,013
Charles J. Fisher, Jr., M.D. 7,523,207 110,123 9,530 2,506,013
Sabrina Martucci Johnson 7,283,551 339,156 20,153 2,506,013
Chetan S. Shah, M.D. 7,512,445 116,097 14,318 2,506,013

Proposal 2. Ratify the appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The resolution was approved.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes
10,105,396 35,971 7,506 2,506,013

No adjournment of the Annual Meeting was necessary.

2

Disclaimer

Aethlon Medical Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 10:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,24 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,30 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53,9 M 53,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 43,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 97,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,8%
Technical analysis trends AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,50 $
Average target price 9,33 $
Spread / Average Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles J. Fisher Chief Executive Officer & Director
James B. Frakes Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Edward G. Broenniman Chairman
Annette Marleau Research Director
Steven LaRosa Chief Medical Officer
