Aethlon Medical : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On September 15, 2021, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (the 'Company') held its virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting'). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered the two proposals listed below, each of which was described in the Proxy Statement. The voting results are set forth below.
Proposal 1. Elect five members of the Board of Directors. All of the nominees were elected.
Name
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
Edward G. Broenniman
7,480,266
143,135
19,459
2,506,013
Guy F. Cipriani
7,372,780
250,178
19,902
2,506,013
Charles J. Fisher, Jr., M.D.
7,523,207
110,123
9,530
2,506,013
Sabrina Martucci Johnson
7,283,551
339,156
20,153
2,506,013
Chetan S. Shah, M.D.
7,512,445
116,097
14,318
2,506,013
Proposal 2. Ratify the appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The resolution was approved.
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
10,105,396
35,971
7,506
2,506,013
No adjournment of the Annual Meeting was necessary.
