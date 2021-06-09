Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aethlon Medical, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEMD   US00808Y3071

AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.

(AEMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. stocks end lower ahead of inflation report

06/09/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a see-saw session lower on Wednesday as market participants awaited inflation data for clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve might tighten its dovish monetary policy.

The retail "meme stock" craze continued unabated.

All three major U.S. stock indexes reversed earlier gains, but remained range-bound in the absence of any clear market catalysts.

"There's a lull period in terms of news," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "We're through earnings period and people are waiting for inflation numbers tomorrow, so you have a mixed market where the major averages aren't doing much of anything."

Heavily shorted meme stocks extended their social media-driven rally, with Aethlon Medical soaring 388.2%.

Reddit chatter also helped to lift shares of prison operator GEO Group and World Wrestling Entertainment 38.4% and 10.9%, respectively.

However, other meme stocks such as Clover Health, AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond closed lower.

Retail volume has returned to its January peak, according to Vanda Research, as social media forums scramble to identify the next GameStop Corp, the stock that kicked off the phenomenon.

"It feels like alternative stock market," Carlson added. It's an indication of speculation. You can be successful if you get in at the right moment but it's very difficult to play successfully over time."

"I don't think you should read too much regarding the broader market."

GameStop named Matt Furlong as its new CEO ahead of its earnings report, which showed a quarterly loss of $1.01 per share. Its shares fell over 4% in after-hours trading.

U.S. President Joe Biden changed course in ongoing negotiations to reach a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure spending after one-on-one talks with Senator Shelley Capito broke down.

Industrial stocks, which stand to benefit from an infrastructure deal, slid by 1%.

Washington lawmakers passed a sweeping bill designed to boost the United States' ability to compete against Chinese technology, providing funds for research and semiconductor production amid an ongoing chip supply drought. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.

Even so, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index slipped 0.4%.

The Labor Department's consumer price index report due out Thursday will provide another take on inflation amid the recovery's demand/supply imbalance as investors determine whether inflationary pressures, as the Fed asserts, will be transitory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.68 points, or 0.44%, to 34,447.14; the S&P 500 lost 7.71 points, or 0.18%, at 4,219.55; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.16 points, or 0.09%, to 13,911.75.

Among the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, healthcare gained the most.

Benchmark Treasury yields dropped below 1.5% for the first time since May, weighing on interest-sensitive financials.

Campbell Soup Co missed quarterly profit expectations and slashed its full-year earnings forecast, sending its shares down 6.5%.

Pfizer Inc gained 2.5% after the Biden administration unveiled plans to donate 500 COVID-19 doses to about 100 countries over the next two years, according to a Washington Post report.

Drugmaker Merck & Co rose 2.3% on the heels of its announcement the U.S. government had agreed to buy about 1.7 million courses of the company's experimental COVID-19 treatment, molnupiravir, for about $1.2 billion, if the drug meets regulatory approval.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.13-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 126 new highs and 14 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.53 billion shares, compared with the 10.74 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones and Richard Chang)

By Stephen Culp


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AETHLON MEDICAL, INC. 388.24% 10.79 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.08% 0.7729 Delayed Quote.0.81%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -6.90% 34.29 Delayed Quote.107.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.411 Delayed Quote.3.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.82536 Delayed Quote.5.30%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.44% 34447.14 Delayed Quote.13.15%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.21767 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
GAMESTOP CORP. 0.85% 302.56 Delayed Quote.1,492.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.013702 Delayed Quote.0.35%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.09% 13911.750324 Delayed Quote.8.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.19% 0.71753 Delayed Quote.0.63%
PFIZER, INC. 2.47% 39.81 Delayed Quote.5.54%
S&P 500 -0.18% 4219.55 Delayed Quote.12.54%
THE GEO GROUP, INC. 38.36% 8.8 Delayed Quote.-28.22%
All news about AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.
04:41pU.S. stocks end lower ahead of inflation report
RE
02:30pS&P 500 teases record closing high as retail frenzy churns
RE
06/03AETHLON MEDICAL  : Publishes Case Studies of Two Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient..
PR
06/01AETHLON MEDICAL  : HC Wainwright Initiates Aethlon Medical at Buy With $5 Price ..
MT
03/22AETHLON MEDICAL INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
03/08AETHLON MEDICAL  : March 2021 Presentation for Financial Conferences
PU
02/11AETHLON MEDICAL  : Xbrl q3 2021
PU
02/10AETHLON MEDICAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/10AETHLON MEDICAL INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
01/11AETHLON MEDICAL INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,99 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,03 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,8 M 26,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 27,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aethlon Medical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,33 $
Last Close Price 2,21 $
Spread / Highest target 262%
Spread / Average Target 187%
Spread / Lowest Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Fisher Chief Executive Officer & Director
James B. Frakes Chief Financial Officer, SVP-Finance & Secretary
Edward G. Broenniman Chairman
Annette Marleau Research Director
Steven LaRosa Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.-10.53%27
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-5.32%173 325
DANAHER CORPORATION8.13%171 330
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.1.90%98 717
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.13.45%91 464
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.72%64 202