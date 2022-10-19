Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aeva Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEVA   US00835Q1031

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AEVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
2.030 USD   -0.49%
07:05aAeva Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call
BU
10/18Aeva Becomes First 4D LiDAR Integrated Into Intempora RTMaps; Integration Accelerates Development and Deployment of Next Generation Automated Driving Solutions
AQ
10/18Aeva Becomes First 4D LiDAR Integrated Into Intempora RTMaps
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aeva Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

10/19/2022 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that it will report results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Aeva will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the third quarter 2022 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Event: Aeva Technologies, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Results Call

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Join by webcast: investors.aeva.com

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our investor relations website investors.aeva.com for 12 months following the call.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
07:05aAeva Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call
BU
10/18Aeva Becomes First 4D LiDAR Integrated Into Intempora RTMaps; Integration Accelerates D..
AQ
10/18Aeva Becomes First 4D LiDAR Integrated Into Intempora RTMaps
BU
10/13Civil Machines : The Current State Of Autonomous Vehicle Liability
AQ
10/03Aeva Strengthens Its Board of Directors with Three New Leaders
AQ
09/30Aeva Technologies, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors ..
AQ
09/30Aeva Strengthens Its Board of Directors with Three New Leaders
BU
09/30Aeva Technologies, Inc. Announces Board Appointments, Effective from November 11, 2022
CI
09/20Aeva Advances Autonomy with the First 4D LiDAR on the NVIDIA DRIVE Sim Autonomous Vehic..
BU
09/20Aeva Announces its Aeries™ 4D LiDAR Sensors Now Supports on NVIDIA DRIVE Sim Platf..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,89 M - -
Net income 2022 -147 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 443 M 443 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 56,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 227
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aeva Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,03 $
Average target price 9,93 $
Spread / Average Target 389%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Soroush Salehian Dardashti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mina Rezk Chairman, President & Chief Technology Officer
Saurabh Sinha Chief Financial Officer
Tushar Moorti Head-Systems Engineering
Shahin Farshchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-73.15%443
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-34.83%171 588
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.08%37 599
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-26.07%32 339
NOKIA OYJ-14.35%26 296
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-28.69%23 443