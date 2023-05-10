Aeva Technologies : Presentation

Legal Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identiﬁed by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include our beliefs regarding our ﬁnancial position and operating performance for the ﬁrst quarter 2023 and business objectives for 2023, along with our expectations with respect to our orders, product shipments, manufacturing plans and engagement with other customers. Many factors could cause actual future events to diﬀer materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, including, but not limited to: (i) the fact that Aeva is an early stage company with a history of operating losses and may never achieve proﬁtability, (ii) Aeva's limited operating history, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the ability for Aeva to have its products selected for inclusion in OEM products and (v) other material risks and other important factors that could aﬀect our ﬁnancial results. Please refer to our ﬁlings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. These ﬁlings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to diﬀer materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Terms

The financial information and data contained in this presentation is unaudited and does not conform to Regulation S-X promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Accordingly, such information and data may not be included in, may be adjusted in or may be presented differently in, any filing Aeva makes with the SEC. This presentation contains non- GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our first quarter 2023 results press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. Aeva believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Aeva's financial condition and results of operations. Aeva believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. Management of Aeva does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Aeva's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Aeva's management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP measures.