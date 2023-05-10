Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aeva Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEVA   US00835Q1031

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AEVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-10 pm EDT
1.100 USD   -4.35%
05:09pAeva Technologies : Presentation
PU
04:17pAeva Technologies, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pAeva Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aeva Technologies : Presentation

05/10/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarter 2023 Results

© 2023 Aeva, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identiﬁed by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include our beliefs regarding our ﬁnancial position and operating performance for the ﬁrst quarter 2023 and business objectives for 2023, along with our expectations with respect to our orders, product shipments, manufacturing plans and engagement with other customers. Many factors could cause actual future events to diﬀer materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, including, but not limited to: (i) the fact that Aeva is an early stage company with a history of operating losses and may never achieve proﬁtability, (ii) Aeva's limited operating history, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the ability for Aeva to have its products selected for inclusion in OEM products and (v) other material risks and other important factors that could aﬀect our ﬁnancial results. Please refer to our ﬁlings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. These ﬁlings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to diﬀer materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Terms

The financial information and data contained in this presentation is unaudited and does not conform to Regulation S-X promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Accordingly, such information and data may not be included in, may be adjusted in or may be presented differently in, any filing Aeva makes with the SEC. This presentation contains non- GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our first quarter 2023 results press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. Aeva believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Aeva's financial condition and results of operations. Aeva believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. Management of Aeva does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Aeva's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Aeva's management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP measures.

© 2023 Aeva, Inc.

2

Agenda

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Business Update

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

© 2023 Aeva, Inc.

3

First Quarter

2023 Highlights

Working to Deepen Relationship

Ongoing Traction

Momentum with

with Top-10 OEM

In Automotive

Perception Platform

  • Enabling key safety use case previously unachievable with 3D ToF LiDAR
  • Ongoing discussion on perception software development
  • Advanced to a growing number of automotive RFQs
  • Multiple engagements for precision distance measurement

© 2023 Aeva, Inc.

4

Business Update

© 2023 Aeva, Inc.

5

Disclaimer

Aeva Technologies Inc. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:07:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:09pAeva Technologies : Presentation
PU
04:17pAeva Technologies, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
04:13pAeva Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
05/08Aeva Technologies : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
05/08Aeva Technologies, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/19Aeva Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call
BU
04/18Aeva Showcases 4D LiDAR at Auto Shanghai 2023
BU
03/28Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Aeva Technologies to $2 From $2.25, Maintains Neu..
MT
03/24AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
03/24Baird Adjusts Aeva Technologies Price Target to $2 From $3, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5,65 M - -
Net income 2023 -149 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,72x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 253 M 253 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 44,7x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aeva Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,15 $
Average target price 2,95 $
Spread / Average Target 157%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Soroush Salehian Dardashti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mina Rezk Chairman, President & Chief Technology Officer
Saurabh Sinha Chief Financial Officer
Tushar Moorti Head-Systems Engineering
Shahin Farshchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.44%253
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-2.46%190 333
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.11.20%48 063
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.14.15%42 703
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.59.04%42 182
NOKIA OYJ-13.09%22 959
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer