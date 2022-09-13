Advanced search
    AEVA   US00835Q1031

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AEVA)
09/13/2022
2.900 USD    0.00%
Aeva To Demonstrate 4D LiDAR Technology For Commercial Vehicles At IAA Transportation 2022

09/13/2022 | 07:05am EDT
Next-Generation 4D LiDAR Technology Provides Safety-Critical Benefits for Advanced Assisted Driving and Autonomous Commercial Vehicles

Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced it will showcase its 4D LiDAR™ technology for the commercial vehicle industry at the upcoming IAA Transportation conference in Hanover, Germany from September 20-25, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005544/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Aeva’s Aeries™ II sensor delivers breakthrough sensing and perception performance using Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology to directly detect the instant velocity of each point, with centimeter per second precision, in addition to precise 3D position at long range. Its compact design is 75% smaller than the previous generation Aeries sensor while achieving the strict environmental and operational standards expected by OEMs and automotive customers.

Visitors to Aeva’s booth (D02, Hall 12) will be able to experience a live demonstration of Aeries II and its LiDAR-on-chip technology first-hand. Aeva will also be providing demo drives for attendees to experience the unique benefits of Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology, including:

  • Instant Velocity Detection: Directly measure velocity for each point of detection, in addition to 3D position, to perceive where things are, and precisely how fast they are moving.
  • Long Range Performance: Detect, classify and track objects such as vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians at long distances.
  • Ultra Resolution™: A real-time camera-level image providing up to 20 times the resolution of legacy time of flight LiDAR sensors.
  • Road Hazard Detection: Detect small objects on the roadway with greater confidence at up to twice the distance of legacy time of flight LiDAR sensors.
  • 4D Localization™: Per-point velocity data enables real-time vehicle motion estimation with six degrees of freedom to enable accurate vehicle positioning and navigation without the need for additional sensors, like IMU or GPS.

Aeries II is the first sensor on the market to integrate Aeva’s unique LiDAR-on-chip technology. It integrates all key sensor components including transmitters, receivers and optics onto silicon photonics in a compact module. This design uses no fiber optics, resulting in a highly automated manufacturing process that allows Aeva to scale deployment of its products and lower costs to meet the needs of automotive OEMs and other volume customers.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include our beliefs regarding our financial position and operating performance for the second quarter of 2022 and business objectives for 2022, along with our expectations with respect to our orders, engagements and potential engagements with third parties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the ability to maintain the listing of Aeva’s securities on the New York Stock Exchange, (ii) the price of Aeva’s securities, which may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Aeva plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Aeva’s business and changes in the combined capital structure, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Aeva operates, (v) the risk that Aeva and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Aeva’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, (vi) the risk that Aeva may never achieve or sustain profitability; (vii) the risk that Aeva will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (viii) the risk that Aeva experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations, (ix) the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations, (x) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Aeva’s products and services, (xi) the risk that Aeva is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; and (xii) the effects of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic or other infectious diseases, health epidemics, pandemics and natural disasters on Aeva’s business. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and for a further discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results, please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


© Business Wire 2022
