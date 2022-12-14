Aeva to Demonstrate 4D LiDAR Technology for Automated Driving and Industrial Applications at CES 2023

First Aeries II Vehicle Integrations in Commercial and Passenger Vehicles Will Be Displayed

Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, announced it will demonstrate its award-winning 4D LiDAR™ technology for the automotive industry and industrial applications at CES® 2023, taking place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas.

There are several opportunities for attendees and media to experience Aeva’s breakthrough perception and sensing technologies, including the industry’s most advanced 4D LiDAR, at Aeva’s booth #6001 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall:

Experience Aeries™ II in Action, Industry’s Most Advanced 4D LiDAR

At Aeva’s booth, see a live point cloud of Aeries II 4D LiDAR that demonstrates Aeva’s unique ability to directly measure velocity for each point of detection in addition to 3D position. Aeva’s proprietary velocity data allows automated vehicles to understand precisely how fast objects are moving, bringing an added dimension of safety and reliability to vehicle automation.

Departing daily from the West Hall, demo drives hosted by Aeva will tour the streets of Las Vegas with real-time point cloud visualizations of 4D LiDAR data showcasing the additional benefits of Aeva’s technology including long range performance, Ultra Resolution™ and immunity to interference. Space is limited for ride-along demos. To request a reservation, investors and media should email press@aeva.ai.

As a 2023 CES Innovation Award Honoree, Aeries II will also be on display at the Innovation Awards Showcase in the Venetian Expo, Hall D – Booth #56320.

See Aeries II Integrated Seamlessly into Passenger and Commercial Vehicles

See how the compact, automotive design of Aeries II is powering the next generation of ADAS and automated vehicles, with seamless sensor integrations in both passenger and commercial vehicles.

See Aeva’s Groundbreaking 4D LiDAR-on-Chip Technology

See how Aeva is shaping the future of sensing and perception with its 4D LiDAR-on-chip technology that incorporates all key sensor components onto a silicon photonics module. The compact design uses no fiber optics, resulting in a highly automated manufacturing process that meets the sensing and perception needs of a wide variety of automation applications at scale.

Aeva Presents at JP Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum

A fireside chat about sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles, including Aeva’s vision for the future of autonomy with CEO and Co-founder Soroush Salehian and CFO Saurabh Sinha.

The event is by invite only at the Bellagio Hotel Convention Area, Jan. 5 at 4:25pm PT. Institutional investors can reach out to their JP Morgan salesperson to attend.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

