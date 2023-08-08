Aeva Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions. The Company offers a range of applications, from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and others. The Company, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The Company has two primary product offerings for different market applications: a 4D LiDAR solution, consisting of its 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software targeted towards automotive, industrial, and security applications, and a silicon photonics engine, and software algorithms, for industrial automation, and consumer device applications. The Company's 4D LiDAR sensors detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices, such as vehicles and robots to make intelligent decisions.