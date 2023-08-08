Equities AEVA US00835Q1031
|Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-08-08 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.100 USD
|-3.51%
|-11.29%
|-19.12%
|Aug. 08
|Earnings Flash (AEVA) AEVA TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q2 Revenue $743,000, vs. Street Est of $750,000
|MT
|Jun. 23
|Aeva Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:AEVA) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
|CI
Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions. The Company offers a range of applications, from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and others. The Company, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The Company has two primary product offerings for different market applications: a 4D LiDAR solution, consisting of its 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software targeted towards automotive, industrial, and security applications, and a silicon photonics engine, and software algorithms, for industrial automation, and consumer device applications. The Company's 4D LiDAR sensors detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices, such as vehicles and robots to make intelligent decisions.
SectorCommunications & Networking
Calendar
2023-08-10 - J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Aeva Technologies, Inc.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
D
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
1.100USD
Average target price
2.586USD
Spread / Average Target
+135.06%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Communications & Networking
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-19.12%
|251 M $
|+16.32%
|258 M $
|+22.79%
|243 M $
|+19.48%
|241 M $
|-13.28%
|233 M $
|-55.93%
|270 M $
|-7.26%
|231 M $
|-19.19%
|272 M $
|+33.90%
|229 M $
|+27.86%
|275 M $