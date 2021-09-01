Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Aevis Victoria SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEVS   CH0478634105

AEVIS VICTORIA SA

(AEVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Half-year results 2021 - AEVIS returns to profitability in the first semester of 2021 - Revenues and EBITDA up compared to 2020

09/01/2021 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Half-year results 2021 - AEVIS returns to profitability in the first semester of 2021 - Revenues and EBITDA up compared to 2020 01-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Fribourg, 1 September 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Half-year results 2021 - AEVIS returns to profitability in the first semester of 2021 - Revenues and EBITDA up compared to 2020

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) achieved encouraging results in the first half-year of 2021 despite the challenging environment and the pandemic related restrictions still affecting the hospitality operations. Total revenue increased by 18.2% to CHF 409.8 million, EBITDAR improved substantially from CHF 38.3 million to CHF 84.0 million and the previous year loss of CHF 14.1 turned into a net profit of CHF 14.3 million. The balance sheet of AEVIS was substantially strengthened with both an increase in equity of more than CHF 100 million and a decrease in net debt of nearly CHF 70 million.

Swiss Medical Network's business gradually normalized after the 45-day ban on elective surgery in March 2020. First half-year 2021 revenues of Swiss Medical Network surged by 17.0% compared to the previous year, with organic growth reaching 15.9%, and surpassed the pre-COVID level (2019) by 10.1%, of which 6.4% were organic growth related.

The hotel business, which is in the process of stabilizing, continued to be heavily affected in the first half of the year due to restaurant closures and travel restrictions, but staff hiring has resumed with the reopening and gradual increase in activity.

AEVIS will publish its Half-Yearly Report 2021 and detailed results on 16 September 2021.

For further information: AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32 Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10 AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1230272 01-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230272&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

All news about AEVIS VICTORIA SA
01:01aAEVIS VICTORIA SA - Résultats semestriels 2021 - AEVIS renoue avec les chiffr..
DJ
01:01aAEVIS VICTORIA SA - Half-year results 2021 - AEVIS returns to profitability i..
DJ
08/30AEVIS VICTORIA : Unit Becomes Majority Shareholder Of Hôpital du Jura Bernois
MT
08/30AEVIS VICTORIA : Swiss Medical Network becomes majority shareholder of Hôpital d..
PU
08/30EQS-ADHOC : AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Swiss Medical Network devient actionnaire majorit..
DJ
08/30EQS-ADHOC : AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Swiss Medical Network becomes majority shareholde..
DJ
07/14EQS-NEWS : AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Démission du Conseil d'administration
DJ
07/14EQS-NEWS : AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Resignation from the Board of Directors
DJ
07/14Aevis Victoria SA Announces Resignation of Anne-Flore Reybier as Board of Dir..
CI
07/13AEVIS VICTORIA : Boosts Share Capital Following Takeover of Klinik Pyramid
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 625 M 681 M 681 M
Net income 2020 -31,8 M -34,6 M -34,6 M
Net Debt 2020 776 M 845 M 845 M
P/E ratio 2020 -31,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 085 M 1 184 M 1 181 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 532
Free-Float 12,9%
Chart AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Duration : Period :
Aevis Victoria SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierre-Olivier Haenni Managing Director
Gilles Frachon Chief Financial Officer
Christian C. Wenger Chairman
Zeynep Ersan Berdoz Chief People & Information Officer
Daniel Jandric Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEVIS VICTORIA SA3.20%1 184
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-26.94%38 452
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA18.08%29 423
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD16.36%13 513
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION-15.01%12 285
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%11 507