    AEVS   CH0478634105

AEVIS VICTORIA SA

(AEVS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/28 11:30:58 am EDT
17.20 CHF   -2.27%
11:45aAEVIS VICTORIA SA - ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS : all proposals approved
EQ
04/07AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 April 2022
EQ
04/07Aevis Victoria Sa Announces Extraordinary Dividend Distribution, to Be Paid on 5 July 2022
CI
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved

04/28/2022 | 11:45am EDT
AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved

28-Apr-2022 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Fribourg, 28 April 2022

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) today held its Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2021. All the agenda items were approved. The 2021 annual accounts were accepted and discharge was granted to the Board Members and to the Management. The existing Board Members, namely Christian Wenger (Chairman), Raymond Loretan (Vice-Chairman), Antoine Hubert (Delegate of the Board), Michel Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric A. George were re-elected for a one-year term until the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting. Dr Cédric A. George and Antoine Kohler were re-elected respectively as Chairman and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The shareholders approved the appropriation of retained earnings including an allocation to the legal retained earnings of CHF 475'685, an ordinary distribution of CHF 0.40 per share and an extraordinary distribution of CHF 0.60 per share. The ordinary dividend distribution of CHF 0.20 per share (CHF 0.13 net) and the ordinary distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 0.20 per share will be paid on 4 May 2022 (ex-date 2 May 2022). The extraordinary dividend distribution of CHF 0.30 per share (CHF 0.195 net) and the extraordinary distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 0.30 per share will be paid on 5 July 2022 (ex-date 1 July 2022).

The shareholders also approved the amendments to the Articles of Association in connection with the Swiss Corporate Law Reform, in particular on the holding of general meetings, and the increase and extension of the authorized capital.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS?s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing ten luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


Additional features:


File: AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved
End of ad hoc announcement

1338829  28-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1338829&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
