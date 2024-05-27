AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved



27.05.2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST





Press release

Fribourg, 27 May 2024

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) today held its Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2023. All items on the agenda were approved. The annual accounts for 2023 were approved, and discharge was granted to the Board Members and to the Management. Shareholders approved to carry forward the retained earnings in the amount of CHF 439’007'318. The Annual General Meeting also approved the Remuneration Report 2023 and the Report on non-financial matters.

The existing members of the Board of Directors, namely Christian Wenger (Chairman), Raymond Loretan (Vice-Chairman), Antoine Hubert (Delegate of the Board), Michel Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric A. George were re-elected for a one-year term until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Dr Cédric A. George and Antoine Kohler were re-elected as Chairman and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, respectively.

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (80%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.