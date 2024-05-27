AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Fribourg, 27 May 2024
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) today held its Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2023. All items on the agenda were approved. The annual accounts for 2023 were approved, and discharge was granted to the Board Members and to the Management. Shareholders approved to carry forward the retained earnings in the amount of CHF 439’007'318. The Annual General Meeting also approved the Remuneration Report 2023 and the Report on non-financial matters.
The existing members of the Board of Directors, namely Christian Wenger (Chairman), Raymond Loretan (Vice-Chairman), Antoine Hubert (Delegate of the Board), Michel Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric A. George were re-elected for a one-year term until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Dr Cédric A. George and Antoine Kohler were re-elected as Chairman and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, respectively.
