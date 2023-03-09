AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Development of Sales

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – AEVIS VICTORIA achieved consolidated revenues of CHF 1.143bn in 2022, up 27.8% (CHF 895.0m) from prior year.



Fribourg, 9 March 2023

AEVIS VICTORIA achieved consolidated revenues of CHF 1.143bn in 2022, up 27.8% (CHF 895.0m) from prior year.

Organic growth accelerated to 11.8%, driven by the hotel business.

Organic growth accelerated to 11.8%, driven by the hotel business.

The Fribourg-based investment company AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) achieved revenues of CHF 1.143bn in 2022, up 27.8% from prior year. The excellent results were amongst others driven by normalized conditions for the hotel industry and the consolidation of Hôpital du Jura Bernois SA. On a like-for-like basis, organic growth amounted to 11.8%. The Group’s various divisions improved their results and the company will propose the distribution of a dividend to the Annual General Meeting.

Swiss Medical Network SA, the Group's subsidiary active in hospitals and healthcare organizations, achieved revenues of CHF 915.8m, up 20.5% (2021: CHF 760.1m). Consolidated over 12 months, Hôpital du Jura Bernois SA (HJB) significantly contributed to this revenue increase, organic growth standing at 3.7%. Visana Beteiligungen AG entered into the capital of HJB early 2023, thus reducing Swiss Medical Network's stake from 52% to 35.1%. HJB will therefore no longer be consolidated in 2023. At the same time, Hôpital du Jura Bernois SA became Réseau de l'Arc SA, the first real integrated care organization in Switzerland. The partnership with Visana will enable Réseau de l'Arc to offer its own health plan in September 2023, valid from 1 January 2024 and available to all inhabitants of the Jura Arc.

Victoria-Jungfrau AG, the group’s hospitality division, grew by 35.1% to CHF 154.5m (2021: CHF 114.3m), with activity returning to levels witnessed in 2019. Organic growth was 30.2% and even 72.9% when excluding hardship indemnities received in 2021. MICE business (meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions) is gradually returning to normal but will not reach its pre-crisis levels before 2024. This activity has been largely offset by an increase in the number of individual customers. Since the beginning of 2023, the hotel activity remained solid.

Other revenues (real estate, investments and miscellaneous) contribute by approximately CHF 70m to Group revenues. AEVIS will publish its complete and detailed results on 31 March 2023.

