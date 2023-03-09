Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Aevis Victoria SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEVS   CH0478634105

AEVIS VICTORIA SA

(AEVS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:45 2023-03-08 am EST
18.00 CHF   +0.56%
2022Aevis Victoria Logs Growth In Nine-month Revenue As Two Main Divisions Perform Strongly In Q3
MT
2022AEVIS VICTORIA SA – AEVS.SW – Nine-month revenues up 35.5% to CHF 831.0 million
EQ
2022Aevis Victoria Unit Sells Stake in Switzerland's First Integrated Healthcare Organization
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – AEVIS VICTORIA achieved consolidated revenues of CHF 1.143bn in 2022, up 27.8% (CHF 895.0m) from prior year.

03/09/2023 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Development of Sales
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – AEVIS VICTORIA achieved consolidated revenues of CHF 1.143bn in 2022, up 27.8% (CHF 895.0m) from prior year.

09-March-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Fribourg, 9 March 2023

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW) – AEVIS VICTORIA achieved consolidated revenues of CHF 1.143bn in 2022, up 27.8% (CHF 895.0m) from prior year.

Organic growth accelerated to 11.8%, driven by the hotel business.

The Fribourg-based investment company AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) achieved revenues of CHF 1.143bn in 2022, up 27.8% from prior year. The excellent results were amongst others driven by normalized conditions for the hotel industry and the consolidation of Hôpital du Jura Bernois SA. On a like-for-like basis, organic growth amounted to 11.8%. The Group’s various divisions improved their results and the company will propose the distribution of a dividend to the Annual General Meeting.

Swiss Medical Network SA, the Group's subsidiary active in hospitals and healthcare organizations, achieved revenues of CHF 915.8m, up 20.5% (2021: CHF 760.1m). Consolidated over 12 months, Hôpital du Jura Bernois SA (HJB) significantly contributed to this revenue increase, organic growth standing at 3.7%. Visana Beteiligungen AG entered into the capital of HJB early 2023, thus reducing Swiss Medical Network's stake from 52% to 35.1%. HJB will therefore no longer be consolidated in 2023. At the same time, Hôpital du Jura Bernois SA became Réseau de l'Arc SA, the first real integrated care organization in Switzerland. The partnership with Visana will enable Réseau de l'Arc to offer its own health plan in September 2023, valid from 1 January 2024 and available to all inhabitants of the Jura Arc.

Victoria-Jungfrau AG, the group’s hospitality division, grew by 35.1% to CHF 154.5m (2021: CHF 114.3m), with activity returning to levels witnessed in 2019. Organic growth was 30.2% and even 72.9% when excluding hardship indemnities received in 2021. MICE business (meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions) is gradually returning to normal but will not reach its pre-crisis levels before 2024. This activity has been largely offset by an increase in the number of individual customers. Since the beginning of 2023, the hotel activity remained solid.

Other revenues (real estate, investments and miscellaneous) contribute by approximately CHF 70m to Group revenues. AEVIS will publish its complete and detailed results on 31 March 2023.

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing ten luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.

 

 


End of Inside Information

1577993  09-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1577993&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about AEVIS VICTORIA SA
2022Aevis Victoria Logs Growth In Nine-month Revenue As Two Main Divisions Perform Strongly..
MT
2022AEVIS VICTORIA SA – AEVS.SW – Nine-month revenues up 35.5% to CHF 831.0 mil..
EQ
2022Aevis Victoria Unit Sells Stake in Switzerland's First Integrated Healthcare Organizati..
MT
2022AEVIS VICTORIA SA – AEVS.SW – Visana enters into the share capital of Hôpit..
EQ
2022Swiss Healthcare Investor Aevis Victoria Repays $144 Million Bond
MT
2022AEVIS VICTORIA SA – AEVS.SW – Repayment of the CHF 145 million bond issued ..
EQ
2022Aevis Victoria's H1 Profit Soars Amid 43% Revenue Jump
MT
2022Aevis Victoria Sa – Aevs.sw &n : Net profit jumps to CHF 47.2 million
EQ
2022Aevis Victoria : 16/09/2022 Half Year Report 2022
PU
2022Accuray Partners with Swiss-based Genolier Innovation Hub to Bring Medical and Technolo..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 745 M 793 M 793 M
Net income 2021 -4,27 M -4,54 M -4,54 M
Net Debt 2021 778 M 828 M 828 M
P/E ratio 2021 -285x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 1 521 M 1 619 M 1 619 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 4 267
Free-Float 13,4%
Chart AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Duration : Period :
Aevis Victoria SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierre-Olivier Haenni Managing Director
Gilles Frachon Chief Financial Officer
Christian C. Wenger Chairman
Séverine van der Schueren Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Cédric A. George Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEVIS VICTORIA SA2.86%1 619
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.38%31 618
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-7.28%14 489
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES-3.45%12 809
IHH HEALTHCARE-3.70%11 699
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED4.33%10 144