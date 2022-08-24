Log in
    AEVS   CH0478634105

AEVIS VICTORIA SA

(AEVS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-08-23 am EDT
18.55 CHF   +1.92%
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – AEVS.SW: Revenues up by 42.6% to CHF 584.2 million (2021: CHF 409.8 million) in the first semester of 2022

08/24/2022 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Sales Result
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – AEVS.SW: Revenues up by 42.6% to CHF 584.2 million (2021: CHF 409.8 million) in the first semester of 2022

24-Aug-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Fribourg, 24 August 2022

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – AEVS.SW: Revenues up by 42.6% to CHF 584.2 million (2021: CHF 409.8 million) in the first semester of 2022

The various acquisitions in the hotel and hospital segments are bearing fruit. Organic growth amounts to 9.8%.

Consolidated revenues of AEVIS VICTORIA increased considerably in the first half of 2022, due to the normalization of the situation in the hotel sector and the various acquisitions completed in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Total revenues increased by 42.6% to CHF 584.2 million (2021: CHF 409.8 million), driven by organic growth of 9.8% and the consolidation of the recently acquired entities in the hospital sector.

The hotel segment (Victoria Jungfrau) business normalized after the lifting of the Covid-related restrictions and revenues of CHF 80.2 million (2021: CHF 52.9 million) resulted in the first half of 2022. The growth of the segment was mainly organic, as L’Oscar Hotel London, acquired in March 2022, only contributed CHF 1.7 million to revenues. The slow recovery in MICE activities (meetings, incentives, conventions, events) was more than offset by a strong increase in individual guests.

The hospital segment (Swiss Medical Network) achieved gross revenues of CHF 450.0 million (2021: CHF 344.7 million), up by 30.5% due to organic growth of 4.7% and the consolidation of Hôpital du Jura bernois, Klinik Pyramid am See, Rosenklinik and Xundheitzentren. Net revenues (medical fees excluded) increased by 33.9% to CHF 392.2 million (2021: CHF 293.0 million)

AEVIS VICTORIA's investment activities contributed CHF 51.3 million to total revenues, in particular through the sale of the participation in Medgate to Otto Group.

AEVIS VICTORIA will publish its full Half Year Report 2022 on 16 September 2022.

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

 AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing ten luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


End of Inside Information

1426531  24-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426531&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
