AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Hotel Properties SA expands its real estate portfolio in Zermatt

Fribourg, 3 October 2023
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW)– Swiss Hotel Properties SA expands its real estate portfolio in Zermatt
Swiss Hotels Properties SA (SHP), a 100% subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) dedicated to hospitality real estate, acquired five properties around the Mont Cervin Palace in Zermatt. The well-maintained residential and commercial properties have a rental surface of 9’841 sqm, on plots adjacent to existing SHP properties totaling 10’425 sqm. The properties are integrated into SHP as of October 2023.
SHP owns the Mont Cervin Palace, Petit Cervin, Schweizerhof and Monte Rosa hotels, operated by Michel Reybier Hospitality, in the center of Zermatt since 2020. As the largest owner of hotel real estate in Zermatt, SHP is further strengthening its position with quality commercial real estate leased to a wide variety of local and international tenants.
With this acquisition, the market value of AEVIS' hotel properties will increase by just over CHF 50 million to CHF 825.9 million, with total annual rental income of CHF 26.8 million and an LTV (loan to value) under 50%.
