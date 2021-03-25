AEVIS VICTORIA : and Medical Properties Trust, Inc. extend their partnership to Swiss Medical Network SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Disposal

AEVIS VICTORIA SA and Medical Properties Trust, Inc. extend their partnership to Swiss Medical Network SA

25-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Fribourg, 25 March 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA and Medical Properties Trust, Inc. extend their partnership to Swiss Medical Network SA

Medical Properties Trust takes a 10% stake in Swiss Medical Network

In line with the announced strategy of transforming into a holding company, AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) has sold 10% of the share capital of its largest portfolio company, Swiss Medical Network, to Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPT). This sale marks the beginning of a process of opening-up the capital of the private hospital network to strategic investors, with the goal of creating integrated healthcare networks in the regions in Switzerland where it operates. The transaction values Swiss Medical Network at CHF 1.7 billion (enterprise value), confirming the significant value creation achieved since its inception in 2002. AEVIS shortly intends to launch a targeted process to optimize Swiss Medical Network's shareholder base, strengthen its autonomy, and realize its vision.

Swiss Medical Network is the only private network of hospitals present in the three main language regions of Switzerland, with 22 hospitals in 13 Swiss cantons. The network started in 2002 with the acquisition of Clinique de Genolier, and has gradually integrated additional hospitals and clinics over time. Since 2011, the group has experienced strong growth with the acquisition, restructuring, and repositioning of more than 16 hospitals in only 10 years. With more than 3,800 employees and 2,500 affiliated physicians, Swiss Medical Network promotes the integration of its establishments into the local health network and collaboration with other public or private health actors, putting the patient at the center of its activities.

With its network and know-how, MPT will make an important contribution to the further development of Swiss Medical Network. The collaboration with MPT complements the successful partnership in place since 2019 at Infracore, in which AEVIS and MPT each hold 50% of the voting rights. Ed K. Aldag Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of MPT, said regarding the transaction: 'MPT is proud to make this investment in Swiss Medical Network. The network of private hospitals created by Antoine Hubert's company has provided top quality healthcare to its patients in Switzerland. MPT is looking forward to providing our capital and sharing our experiences from our more than 400 hospitals in 9 countries around the world to allow Swiss Medical Network to continue to provide some of the best healthcare available.'

AEVIS is excited about this partnership with MPT, and Antoine Hubert, Delegate of the Board of Directors of AEVIS, commented: 'The participation of MPT in Swiss Medical Network strengthens an already successful cooperation, which has been ongoing at Infracore for about two years. Swiss Medical Network will benefit tremendously from this collaboration.'

Additional comments on the transaction as well as information on the business performance of Swiss Medical Network will be published on 26 March 2021, as part of the publication of AEVIS' Annual Report 2020.

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.