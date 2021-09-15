Log in
    AEVS   CH0478634105

AEVIS VICTORIA SA

(AEVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aevis Victoria : 16/09/2021 Half Year Report 2021

09/15/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
H A L F - Y E A R R E P 2O R T 1

T A B L E

O F C O N T E N T S

Share and Bond Information

4

Letter to the Shareholders

6

Portfolio Companies

10

Consolidated Financial Statements

13

Statutory Financial Statements

of AEVIS VICTORIA SA

24

INVESTING FOR A BETTER LIFE

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a healthcare-related infrastructure company, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate group (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS:SW).

www.aevis.com

CHF

Key Figures

410M

(In thousands of CHF

TOTAL REVENUE

unless otherwise stated)

HY 2021

HY 2020

FY 2020

23.4%

Total revenue

409'766

346'554

733'018

Net revenue

358'046

302'791

641'214

EBITDAR*

83'951

38'343

99'294

EBITDAR MARGIN

EBITDAR margin

23.4%

12.7%

15.5%

CHF

EBITDA

48'674

14'416

36'649

EBITDA margin

13.6%

4.8%

5.7%

48.7M

EBIT margin

5.6%

-3.1%

-3.6%

EBIT

20'210

(9'411)

(23'277)

EBITDA

Profit/(loss) for the period

14'347

(14'101)

(30'854)

CHF

Market price per share at end of period

(in CHF)

13.00

12.30

12.50

1.08BN

Number of outstanding shares

83'330'617

79'983'797

83'046'661

CAPITALISATION

Market capitalisation

1'083'298

983'801

1'038'083

3

Half-Year Report 2021 l Key Figures

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental expenses.

SHARE AND BOND INFORMATION

Share Register

Computershare Schweiz AG

Tel. +41 62 205 77 00

share.register@computershare.ch

Number of shares

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

Share capital (in CHF)

83'499'514

83'499'514

Number of registered shares issued

83'499'514

83'499'514

Nominal value per registered share (in CHF)

1

1

Number of treasury shares

168'897

452'853

Number of registered shares outstanding

83'330'617

83'046'661

On 13 July 2021, AEVIS executed an authorized capital increase by which the share capital was increased by CHF 1'029'946 through the issuance of 1'029'946 new shares.

Data per share

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

EBITDA per share* (in CHF)

0.58

0.46

High (in CHF)

14.00

14.75

Low (in CHF)

11.80

10.00

End price (in CHF)

13.00

12.50

Average volume per day (in units)

4'594

6'955

Market capitalisation (in CHF)

1'083'298'021

1'038'083'263

  • EBITDA divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares.

4

Half-YearReport 2021 l Share and bond information

Share price performance

CHF

20

AEVIS SPI

18

16

14

12

10

8

Jan

Apr

Jul

Oct

Jan

Apr

Jul

Oct

Jan

Apr

Jul

2019

2020

2021

The registered shares of AEVIS VICTORIA SA are traded on the Swiss Reporting

Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange and are part of the Swiss Performance Index

SPI, the SXI Life Sciences Index (SLIFE) and the SXI Bio+Medtech Index (SBIOM).

Valor symbol:

AEVS

Bloomberg:

AEVS:SW

Valor no.:

47'863'410

Reuters:

AEVS.S

ISIN:

CH0478634105

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Bond

AEV161

Media & Investor Relations

Bond type

Fixed rate

c/o Dynamics Group AG

Nominal amount

CHF 145.0 million

Philippe Blangey

Securities number

CH0337829276

Interest rate

2.00%

Tel. +41 43 268 32 32

Term

19.10.2016 to 19.10.2022

Maturity

19.10.2022 at par value

investor.relations@aevis.com

CHF

106

104

102

100

98

96

94

92

90

88

AEV 161

Okt Jan Apr

Jul Okt Jan Apr

Jul Okt Jan Apr

Jul Okt Jan Apr

Jul Okt Jan Apr

Jul

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Major shareholders

The following shareholders held more than 3% on 30 June 2021:

Group Hubert/Reybier/M.R.S.I. Medical Research,

Services and Investments SA

76.72%

MPT Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

4.61%

Kuwait Investment Office as agent for the

Government of the State of Kuwait

3.19%

Total shareholders (30 June 2021)

1'678

Financial reporting

November 2021

Publication of 3Q 2021 Revenue

February 2022

Publication of 2021 Revenue

31 March 2022

Publication of the 2021 Annual Results

May 2021

Publication of 1Q 2022 Revenue

28 April 2022

Ordinary general shareholders meeting for the year 2021

16 September 2022

Publication of the 2022 Half-Year Results

November 2022

Publication of 3Q 2022 Revenue

5

Half-YearReport 2021 l Share and bond information

Disclaimer

AEVIS Victoria SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
