Aevis Victoria : 16/09/2021 Half Year Report 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a healthcare-related infrastructure company, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate group (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS:SW).
CHF
Key Figures
410M
(In thousands of CHF
TOTAL REVENUE
unless otherwise stated)
HY 2021
HY 2020
FY 2020
23.4%
Total revenue
409'766
346'554
733'018
Net revenue
358'046
302'791
641'214
EBITDAR*
83'951
38'343
99'294
EBITDAR MARGIN
EBITDAR margin
23.4%
12.7%
15.5%
CHF
EBITDA
48'674
14'416
36'649
EBITDA margin
13.6%
4.8%
5.7%
48.7M
EBIT margin
5.6%
-3.1%
-3.6%
EBIT
20'210
(9'411)
(23'277)
EBITDA
Profit/(loss) for the period
14'347
(14'101)
(30'854)
CHF
Market price per share at end of period
(in CHF)
13.00
12.30
12.50
1.08BN
Number of outstanding shares
83'330'617
79'983'797
83'046'661
CAPITALISATION
Market capitalisation
1'083'298
983'801
1'038'083
3
Half-Year Report 2021 lKey Figures
* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental expenses.
SHARE AND BOND INFORMATION
Share Register
Computershare Schweiz AG
Tel. +41 62 205 77 00
share.register@computershare.ch
Number of shares
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
Share capital (in CHF)
83'499'514
83'499'514
Number of registered shares issued
83'499'514
83'499'514
Nominal value per registered share (in CHF)
1
1
Number of treasury shares
168'897
452'853
Number of registered shares outstanding
83'330'617
83'046'661
On 13 July 2021, AEVIS executed an authorized capital increase by which the share capital was increased by CHF 1'029'946 through the issuance of 1'029'946 new shares.
Data per share
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
EBITDA per share* (in CHF)
0.58
0.46
High (in CHF)
14.00
14.75
Low (in CHF)
11.80
10.00
End price (in CHF)
13.00
12.50
Average volume per day (in units)
4'594
6'955
Market capitalisation (in CHF)
1'083'298'021
1'038'083'263
EBITDA divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares.
4
Half-YearReport 2021l Share and bond information
Share price performance
CHF
20
AEVIS SPI
18
16
14
12
10
8
Jan
Apr
Jul
Oct
Jan
Apr
Jul
Oct
Jan
Apr
Jul
2019
2020
2021
The registered shares of AEVIS VICTORIA SA are traded on the Swiss Reporting
Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange and are part of the Swiss Performance Index
SPI, the SXI Life Sciences Index (SLIFE) and the SXI Bio+Medtech Index (SBIOM).
Valor symbol:
AEVS
Bloomberg:
AEVS:SW
Valor no.:
47'863'410
Reuters:
AEVS.S
ISIN:
CH0478634105
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Bond
AEV161
Media & Investor Relations
Bond type
Fixed rate
c/o Dynamics Group AG
Nominal amount
CHF 145.0 million
Philippe Blangey
Securities number
CH0337829276
Interest rate
2.00%
Tel. +41 43 268 32 32
Term
19.10.2016 to 19.10.2022
Maturity
19.10.2022 at par value
investor.relations@aevis.com
CHF
106
104
102
100
98
96
94
92
90
88
AEV 161
Okt Jan Apr
Jul Okt Jan Apr
Jul Okt Jan Apr
Jul Okt Jan Apr
Jul Okt Jan Apr
Jul
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Major shareholders
The following shareholders held more than 3% on 30 June 2021:
Group Hubert/Reybier/M.R.S.I. Medical Research,
Services and Investments SA
76.72%
MPT Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
4.61%
Kuwait Investment Office as agent for the
Government of the State of Kuwait
3.19%
Total shareholders (30 June 2021)
1'678
Financial reporting
November 2021
Publication of 3Q 2021 Revenue
February 2022
Publication of 2021 Revenue
31 March 2022
Publication of the 2021 Annual Results
May 2021
Publication of 1Q 2022 Revenue
28 April 2022
Ordinary general shareholders meeting for the year 2021
16 September 2022
Publication of the 2022 Half-Year Results
November 2022
Publication of 3Q 2022 Revenue
5
Half-YearReport 2021l Share and bond information
