    AEVS   CH0478634105

AEVIS VICTORIA SA

(AEVS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-15 am EDT
19.20 CHF   +0.52%
05:30pAEVIS VICTORIA : 16/09/2022 Half Year Report 2022
PU
09/07Accuray Partners with Swiss-based Genolier Innovation Hub to Bring Medical and Technological Advances to Patients Faster
PR
08/24Aevis Victoria's H1 Revenue Grows 43%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aevis Victoria : 16/09/2022 Half Year Report 2022

09/15/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Half-Year Report 2022

"Investing for a better life". As an investment company, AEVIS VICTORIA pursues a strategy that focuses on three areas with high added value and strong growth potential: healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure.

Table of Contents

  1. Key Figures and Highlights
  1. Share and Bond Information
  1. Letter to the Shareholders
  1. Consolidated Financial Statements

28 Statutory Financial Statements of AEVIS VICTORIA SA

CONTENTS OF TABLE03 - SA VICTORIA AEVIS2022 REPORT YEAR-HALF

© Olivier Maire (cover)

© David Parel (Swiss Ambulance Rescue Genève) © Nuno Acácio 2022 (Clinique Générale-Beaulieu) © Grégoire Gardette (La Réserve Eden au Lac)

Key Figures

Statutory key figures

(In thousands of CHF

unless otherwise stated)

HY 2022

Total income

33'191

Net profit

16'985

Equity

625'863

Equity ratio

68.8%

Market price per share at end of period (in CHF)

18.00

Number of outstanding shares

84'501'044

Market capitalisation

1'521'019

HY 2021

FY 2021

215'306

216'400

207'908

197'556

637'918

639'407

67.7%

69.3%

13.0014.50

83'330'61784'259'507

1'083'2981'221'763

HIGHLIGHTS & FIGURES KEY 04 - SA VICTORIA AEVIS2022 REPORT YEAR-HALF

Consolidated key figures

(In thousands of CHF

unless otherwise stated)

HY 2022

Total revenue

584'169

Net revenue

526'438

EBITDAR*

125'737

EBITDAR margin

23.9%

EBITDA

85'933

EBITDA margin

16.3%

EBIT

53'893

EBIT margin

10.2%

Profit for the period

47'248

HY 2021

FY 2021

409'766

895'015

358'046

787'331

83'951

152'363

23.4%

19.4%

48'674

78'443

13.6%

10.0%

20'210

16'772

5.6%

2.1%

14'347

4'567

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental expenses.

Highlights

Statutory net income

Statutory equity

17.0

625.9

in CHF million

in CHF million

HIGHLIGHTS & FIGURES KEY05 - SA VICTORIA AEVIS2022 REPORT YEAR-HALF

Total revenue

584.2

in CHF million

EBITDAR

125.7

in CHF million

Equity ratio

33.2%

Net profit

47.2

in CHF million

23.9%

of net revenues

Market capitalisation

1'521

of total assets

in CHF million

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEVIS Victoria SA published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 21:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
