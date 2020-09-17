Aevis Victoria : 18/09/2020 Half-Year Report 2020

Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA is an investment company founded in 2006 and listed under the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange. In keeping with its mission, investing for a better life, the company pursues an investment strategy that focuses on three areas with high added value and strong growth potential: healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS VICTORIA′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing eight luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to health- care-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties AG, a hospitality real estate division, ­Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging.

www.aevis.com

Key Figures

(In thousands of CHF unless otherwise stated) HY 2020 HY 2019 FY 2019 Total revenue 346'554 545'587 933'169 Net revenue 302'791 501'182 844'845 EBITDAR* 38'343 241'676 308'424 EBITDAR margin 12.7% 48.2% 36.5% EBITDA 14'416 229'988 266'495 EBITDA margin 4.8% 45.9% 31.5% EBIT (9'411) 201'083 179'130 EBIT margin -3.1% 40.1% 21.2% Profit/(loss) for the period (14'101) 202'118 173'690 Market price per share at end of period (in CHF) 12.30 12.70 14.00 Number of outstanding shares 79'983'797 78'576'061 80'325'264 Market capitalisation 983'801 997'916 1'124'554

*Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental expenses