Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Aevis Victoria SA    AEVS   CH0478634105

AEVIS VICTORIA SA

(AEVS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 09/17 11:30:19 am
11.8 CHF   --.--%
05:50pAEVIS VICTORIA : 18/09/2020 Half-Year Report 2020
PU
09/15AEVIS VICTORIA SA : half-yearly earnings release
09/08AEVIS VICTORIA SA : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aevis Victoria : 18/09/2020 Half-Year Report 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Ha l f-Ye a r Re p o r t 2020

Ta b l e o f Co n t e n t s

Share and Bond Information

4

Letter to the Shareholders

6

Portfolio Companies

10

Consolidated Financial Statements

13

CHF 347M

TOTAL REVENUE

STABLE

12.7%

EBITDAR

MARGIN

CHF 452M

REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO OF 18 PROPERTIES

CHF 984M

MARKET

CAPITALISATION

Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA is an investment company founded in 2006 and listed under the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange. In keeping with its mission, investing for a better life, the company pursues an investment strategy that focuses on three areas with high added value and strong growth potential: healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS VICTORIA′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing eight luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to health- care-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties AG, a hospitality real estate division, ­Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging.

www.aevis.com

Key Figures

(In thousands of CHF

unless otherwise stated)

HY 2020

HY 2019

FY 2019

Total revenue

346'554

545'587

933'169

Net revenue

302'791

501'182

844'845

EBITDAR*

38'343

241'676

308'424

EBITDAR margin

12.7%

48.2%

36.5%

EBITDA

14'416

229'988

266'495

EBITDA margin

4.8%

45.9%

31.5%

EBIT

(9'411)

201'083

179'130

EBIT margin

-3.1%

40.1%

21.2%

Profit/(loss) for the period

(14'101)

202'118

173'690

Market price per share at end of period

(in CHF)

12.30

12.70

14.00

Number of outstanding shares

79'983'797

78'576'061

80'325'264

Market capitalisation

983'801

997'916

1'124'554

*Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental expenses

3

Half-Year Report 2020 l Key Figures

4

Half-YearReport 2020 l Share and bond information

Share and bond information

Number of shares

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Share Register

Share capital (in CHF)

80'391'035

80'391'035

Computershare Schweiz AG

Number of registered shares issued

80'391'035

80'391'035

Tel. +41 62 205 77 00

Nominal value per registered share (in CHF)

1

1

share.register@computer-

Number of treasury shares

407'238

65'771

share.ch

Number of registered shares outstanding

79'983'797

80'325'264

Data per share

(in CHF unless otherwise stated)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

EBITDA per share

0.18

3.42

High

14.75

14.70

Low

10.00

11.60

End price

12.30

14.00

Average volume per day (in units)

9'167

29'789

Market capitalisation

983'800'703

1'124'553'696

Share price performance

CHF

16

AEVIS SPI

15

14

13

12

11

10

9

8

Jan

Apr

Jul

Oct

Jan

Apr

Jul

Oct

Jan

Apr

Jul

2018

2019

2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEVIS Victoria SA published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 21:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AEVIS VICTORIA SA
05:50pAEVIS VICTORIA : 18/09/2020 Half-Year Report 2020
PU
09/15AEVIS VICTORIA SA : half-yearly earnings release
09/08AEVIS VICTORIA SA : half-yearly earnings release
09/01AEVIS VICTORIA : Acquisition of Centre Médical Bienne – Swiss Medical Netw..
PU
09/01AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Acquisition of Centre Médical Bienne - Swiss Medical Network..
EQ
07/10AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Subsidiary Swiss Hotel Properties SA focuses on luxury hospi..
EQ
05/12AEVIS VICTORIA SA : consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2020 reach CH..
EQ
04/30AEVIS VICTORIA SA - ORDINARY GENERAL : all proposals approved
EQ
04/09AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 30 April 2020
EQ
03/27AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Publication of Annual Report 2019
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 624 M 687 M 687 M
Net income 2019 163 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2019 454 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,70x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 948 M 1 042 M 1 043 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,46x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 429
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Duration : Period :
Aevis Victoria SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-Olivier Haenni Managing Director
Christian C. Wenger Chairman
Daniel Jandric Chief Operating Officer
Gilles Frachon Chief Financial Officer
Zeynep Ersan Berdoz Chief People & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEVIS VICTORIA SA-15.71%1 044
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.56.42%29 695
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-20.65%26 292
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-7.16%11 287
IHH HEALTHCARE-2.38%11 265
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 640
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group