Aevis Victoria : 18/09/2020 Half-Year Report 2020

Ha l f-Ye a r Re p o r t 2020
Ta b l e o f Co n t e n t s
|
Share and Bond Information
|
4
|
Letter to the Shareholders
|
6
|
Portfolio Companies
|
10
|
Consolidated Financial Statements
|
13
|
|
CHF 347M
TOTAL REVENUE
STABLE
12.7%
EBITDAR
MARGIN
CHF 452M
REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO OF 18 PROPERTIES
CHF 984M
MARKET
CAPITALISATION
Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA is an investment company founded in 2006 and listed under the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange. In keeping with its mission, investing for a better life, the company pursues an investment strategy that focuses on three areas with high added value and strong growth potential: healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS VICTORIA′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing eight luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to health- care-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties AG, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging.
www.aevis.com
Key Figures
|
(In thousands of CHF
|
|
|
|
unless otherwise stated)
|
HY 2020
|
HY 2019
|
FY 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
346'554
|
545'587
|
933'169
|
Net revenue
|
302'791
|
501'182
|
844'845
|
EBITDAR*
|
38'343
|
241'676
|
308'424
|
EBITDAR margin
|
12.7%
|
48.2%
|
36.5%
|
EBITDA
|
14'416
|
229'988
|
266'495
|
EBITDA margin
|
4.8%
|
45.9%
|
31.5%
|
EBIT
|
(9'411)
|
201'083
|
179'130
|
EBIT margin
|
-3.1%
|
40.1%
|
21.2%
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
(14'101)
|
202'118
|
173'690
|
Market price per share at end of period
|
|
|
|
(in CHF)
|
12.30
|
12.70
|
14.00
|
Number of outstanding shares
|
79'983'797
|
78'576'061
|
80'325'264
|
Market capitalisation
|
983'801
|
997'916
|
1'124'554
|
|
|
|
*Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental expenses
3
Half-Year Report 2020 l Key Figures
4
Half-YearReport 2020 l Share and bond information
Share and bond information
Number of shares
|
|
|
|
30.06.2020
|
31.12.2019
|
|
|
|
|
Share Register
|
|
Share capital (in CHF)
|
80'391'035
|
80'391'035
|
Computershare Schweiz AG
|
|
Number of registered shares issued
|
80'391'035
|
80'391'035
|
Tel. +41 62 205 77 00
|
|
Nominal value per registered share (in CHF)
|
1
|
1
|
share.register@computer-
|
|
Number of treasury shares
|
407'238
|
65'771
|
share.ch
|
|
Number of registered shares outstanding
|
79'983'797
|
80'325'264
|
|
|
|
|
Data per share
|
(in CHF unless otherwise stated)
|
30.06.2020
|
31.12.2019
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA per share
|
0.18
|
3.42
|
|
High
|
14.75
|
14.70
|
|
Low
|
10.00
|
11.60
|
|
End price
|
12.30
|
14.00
|
|
Average volume per day (in units)
|
9'167
|
29'789
|
|
Market capitalisation
|
983'800'703
|
1'124'553'696
|
|
|
|
Share price performance
CHF
16
AEVIS SPI
15
14
13
12
11
10
9
8
|
Jan
|
Apr
|
Jul
|
Oct
|
Jan
|
Apr
|
Jul
|
Oct
|
Jan
|
Apr
|
Jul
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2020
