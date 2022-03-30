Log in
    AEVS   CH0478634105

AEVIS VICTORIA SA

(AEVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aevis Victoria : 31/03/2022 Annual Report 2021

03/30/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Annual Report 2021

"Investing for a better life". As an investment company, AEVIS VICTORIA pursues a strategy that focuses on three areas with high added value and strong growth potential: healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure.

Table of Contents

  • 04 Key Figures and Highlights

  • 06 Letter to the Shareholders

  • 09 Vision and Strategy

    Interview with Antoine Hubert & Michel Reybier

  • 14 Operating Report

  • 22 Share and Bond Information

  • 26 Corporate Governance

  • 44 Remuneration Report

  • 52 Consolidated Financial Statements

  • 83 Statutory Financial Statement of AEVIS VICTORIA SA

© Olivier Maire (cover)

© David Parel (Swiss Ambulance Rescue Genève)

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - ANNUAL REPORT 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key Figures

Statutory key figures

(In thousands of CHF

unless otherwise stated)

FY2021

FY2020

Net income

216'400

16'238

Net profit

197'556

7'354

Equity

639'407

426'727

Equity ratio

69.3%

54.6%

Market price per share at 31.12. in CHF

14.50

12.50

Number of outstanding shares

84'259'507

83'046'661

Market capitalisation

1'221'763

1'038'083

Distribution to shareholders in CHF*

1.00

-

* proposal to the Annual General Meeting

Consolidated key figures

(In thousands of CHF

unless otherwise stated)

FY2021

FY2020

Total revenue

895'015

733'018

Net revenue

787'331

641'214

EBITDAR*

152'363

99'294

EBITDAR margin

19.4%

15.5%

EBITDA

78'443

36'649

EBITDA margin

10.0%

5.7%

EBIT

16'772

(23'277)

EBIT margin

2.1%

-3.6%

Profit/(loss) for the period

4'567

(30'854)

Cash flow from operating activities

33'534

23'770

Cash and cash equivalents

63'418

65'559

Equity

585'450

419'640

Equity ratio

33.8%

27.4%

Balance sheet total

1'730'429

1'529'948

Number of FTE at year-end

4'267

3'532

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental expenses.

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - ANNUAL REPORT 2021

KEY FIGURES & HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights

Statutory income

Statutory net profit

216.4 197.6

in CHF million

in CHF million

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - ANNUAL REPORT 2021

KEY FIGURES & HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenue

Net profit

895.0 4.6

in CHF million

EBITDAR

in CHF million

152.4 19.4%

in CHF million

of net revenues

Equity ratio

Distribution

33.8% 1.00

of total assets

in CHF per share (proposal)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEVIS Victoria SA published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 21:48:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
