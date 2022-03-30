Aevis Victoria : 31/03/2022 Annual Report 2021

Annual Report 2021

"Investing for a better life". As an investment company, AEVIS VICTORIA pursues a strategy that focuses on three areas with high added value and strong growth potential: healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure.

Table of Contents

04 Key Figures and Highlights

06 Letter to the Shareholders

09 Vision and Strategy Interview with Antoine Hubert & Michel Reybier

14 Operating Report

22 Share and Bond Information

26 Corporate Governance

44 Remuneration Report

52 Consolidated Financial Statements

83 Statutory Financial Statement of AEVIS VICTORIA SA

Key Figures

Statutory key figures

(In thousands of CHF

unless otherwise stated) FY2021 FY2020 Net income 216'400 16'238 Net profit 197'556 7'354 Equity 639'407 426'727 Equity ratio 69.3% 54.6% Market price per share at 31.12. in CHF 14.50 12.50 Number of outstanding shares 84'259'507 83'046'661 Market capitalisation 1'221'763 1'038'083 Distribution to shareholders in CHF* 1.00 - * proposal to the Annual General Meeting Consolidated key figures (In thousands of CHF unless otherwise stated) FY2021 FY2020 Total revenue 895'015 733'018 Net revenue 787'331 641'214 EBITDAR* 152'363 99'294 EBITDAR margin 19.4% 15.5% EBITDA 78'443 36'649 EBITDA margin 10.0% 5.7% EBIT 16'772 (23'277) EBIT margin 2.1% -3.6% Profit/(loss) for the period 4'567 (30'854) Cash flow from operating activities 33'534 23'770 Cash and cash equivalents 63'418 65'559 Equity 585'450 419'640 Equity ratio 33.8% 27.4% Balance sheet total 1'730'429 1'529'948 Number of FTE at year-end 4'267 3'532 * Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental expenses.

Highlights

Statutory income

Statutory net profit

216.4 197.6

in CHF million

in CHF million

Total revenue

Net profit

895.0 4.6

in CHF million

EBITDAR

in CHF million

152.4 19.4%

in CHF million

of net revenues

Equity ratio

Distribution

33.8% 1.00

of total assets

in CHF per share (proposal)