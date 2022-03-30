Aevis Victoria : 31/03/2022 Annual Report 2021

Annual Report 2021
"Investing for a better life". As an investment company, AEVIS VICTORIA pursues a strategy that focuses on three areas with high added value and strong growth potential: healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure.
Table of Contents
-
04 Key Figures and Highlights
-
06 Letter to the Shareholders
-
09 Vision and Strategy
Interview with Antoine Hubert & Michel Reybier
-
14 Operating Report
-
22 Share and Bond Information
-
26 Corporate Governance
-
44 Remuneration Report
-
52 Consolidated Financial Statements
-
83 Statutory Financial Statement of AEVIS VICTORIA SA
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - ANNUAL REPORT 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key Figures
Statutory key figures
(In thousands of CHF
|
unless otherwise stated)
|
FY2021
|
FY2020
|
Net income
|
216'400
|
16'238
|
Net profit
|
197'556
|
7'354
|
Equity
|
639'407
|
426'727
|
Equity ratio
|
69.3%
|
54.6%
|
Market price per share at 31.12. in CHF
|
14.50
|
12.50
|
Number of outstanding shares
|
84'259'507
|
83'046'661
|
Market capitalisation
|
1'221'763
|
1'038'083
|
Distribution to shareholders in CHF*
|
1.00
|
-
|
* proposal to the Annual General Meeting
|
Consolidated key figures
|
(In thousands of CHF
|
unless otherwise stated)
|
FY2021
|
FY2020
|
Total revenue
|
895'015
|
733'018
|
Net revenue
|
787'331
|
641'214
|
EBITDAR*
|
152'363
|
99'294
|
EBITDAR margin
|
19.4%
|
15.5%
|
EBITDA
|
78'443
|
36'649
|
EBITDA margin
|
10.0%
|
5.7%
|
EBIT
|
16'772
|
(23'277)
|
EBIT margin
|
2.1%
|
-3.6%
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
4'567
|
(30'854)
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
33'534
|
23'770
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
63'418
|
65'559
|
Equity
|
585'450
|
419'640
|
Equity ratio
|
33.8%
|
27.4%
|
Balance sheet total
|
1'730'429
|
1'529'948
|
Number of FTE at year-end
|
4'267
|
3'532
* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental expenses.
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - ANNUAL REPORT 2021
KEY FIGURES & HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights
Statutory income
Statutory net profit
216.4 197.6
in CHF million
in CHF million
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - ANNUAL REPORT 2021
KEY FIGURES & HIGHLIGHTS
Total revenue
Net profit
895.0 4.6
in CHF million
EBITDAR
in CHF million
152.4 19.4%
in CHF million
of net revenues
Equity ratio
Distribution
33.8% 1.00
of total assets
in CHF per share (proposal)
