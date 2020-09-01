Log in
Aevis Victoria : Acquisition of Centre Médical Bienne – Swiss Medical Network strengthens its network in the Jurassic Arc region

09/01/2020 | 12:10pm EDT
Acquisition of Centre Médical Bienne - Swiss Medical Network strengthens its network in the Jurassic Arc region
September 1, 2020 | 5:44 pm CEST
Ad Hoc

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Acquisition

01-Sep-2020 / 17:44 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Acquisition of Centre Médical Bienne

Swiss Medical Network strengthens its network in the Jurassic Arc region

Ideally located in the heart of Bienne's commercial zone, Centre Médical Bienne (CMB) offers innovative primary care medicine and will pursue this mission by joining the Swiss Medical Network.

Easily accessible, the Centre Médical Bienne covers 3'500 sqm on five floors. Physicians coordinate care, guide, advise and inform patients they treat on a long-term basis. They work as a team with numerous specialists, but also with medical assistants and nurses trained for this purpose, physiotherapists, counselling centres, home care services etc. Such comprehensive patient care, regardless of a patient's age, is a unique concept. The Centre is designed to enable physicians of the centre, paediatricians and specialists to practice medicine in optimal conditions - laboratory, technical platform and state-of-the-art radiology - for the greatest comfort of patients.

By becoming a part of Swiss Medical Network, CMB will continue its activities in the same spirit. Its founder, Dr Walter Koch, will continue to work on site as Manager of CMB and as paediatrician. All jobs will be maintained.

CMB's care strategy fits perfectly with the approach of Swiss Medical Network, a group of 21 hospitals and clinics in 13 cantons, active in the development of a network of outpatient centres. Swiss Medical Network today counts approximately 20 first-aid centres, linked either to its establishments or on their own sites.

This acquisition in the canton of Berne follows the Group's acquisition of a 35% stake in the Hôpital du Jura Bernois in January 2020. Complementary synergies to those already in place at the CMB will enable to extend medical services to the population of Bienne, Berne, Jura and beyond.

Swiss Medical Network is also well established in the neighbouring cantons of Neuchâtel, Aargau and Solothurn and looks beyond the cantonal borders, with the objective to reach all inhabitants of the Jurassic Arc and Mittelland regions.

'The acquisition of CMB is a step towards the development of a regional integrated healthcare offering,' said Dino Cauzza, CEO of Swiss Medical Network. 'This approach is perfectly in-line with the strategic health policy direction set by the Federal Council, which focuses on the control of healthcare costs through comprehensive and harmonised patient care.'

About Swiss Medical Network
With 21 clinics and hospitals and as many ambulatory centers spread through 13 cantons cover the country's three linguistic regions, Swiss Medical Network is the second-largest group of private clinics in Switzerland. It has more than 3000 employees and works with over 2000 doctors. The facilities offer a total of 1,000 beds and more than 51,000 surgical procedures are performed there every year. Its growth strategy is based on the acquisition of existing establishments and the restructuring of their operations. Its principal goal consists in offering top-flight medical and hospital care to patients from Switzerland and abroad. Swiss Medical Network sets itself apart with a range of first-class services, its brand value, a congenial working environment and an entrepreneurial and experienced management team.

The clinics in the cantons of Aargau, Basel, Bern, Fribourg, Neuchâtel, Schaffhausen, St. Gallen, Solothurn, Ticino and Valais are on the hospital lists and provide a public service mandate. The clinics' inpatient services in the cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Zurich fall within the scope of supplementary insurance, while outpatient services are accessible to all, regardless of insurance coverage.

Swiss Medical Network is a wholly owned subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Press contact

Media office
Swiss Medical Network
+41 79 607 99 69
media@swissmedical.net

End of ad hoc announcement

Disclaimer

AEVIS Victoria SA published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 16:09:07 UTC
