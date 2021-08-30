Log in
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Aevis Victoria : Swiss Medical Network becomes majority shareholder of Hôpital du Jura bernois SA

08/30/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Swiss Medical Network becomes majority shareholder of Hôpital du Jura bernois SA
August 30, 2021 | 5:40 pm CEST
Ad Hoc

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Acquisition

30-Aug-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Fribourg, 30 August 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Swiss Medical Network becomes majority shareholder of Hôpital du Jura bernois SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) announces that its subsidiary Swiss Medical Network SA today exercised its option to purchase an additional 17% of the share capital of Hôpital du Jura Bernois SA (HJB SA) for CHF 13 million. Swiss Medical Network thus becomes the majority shareholder of the company (52%), for a total investment of nearly CHF 40 million. The Canton of Berne retains 48% of the share capital. AEVIS and Swiss Medical Network have committed to supporting and continuing HJB SA's projects in St-Imier, Moutier and the Arc Jurassien, with planned investments of more than CHF 25 million. HJB SA will be fully consolidated within AEVIS as of 1 September 2021.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.

End of ad hoc announcement

Disclaimer

AEVIS Victoria SA published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 16:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 625 M 682 M 682 M
Net income 2020 -31,8 M -34,7 M -34,7 M
Net Debt 2020 776 M 847 M 847 M
P/E ratio 2020 -31,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 110 M 1 216 M 1 212 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 532
Free-Float 12,9%
Chart AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Duration : Period :
Aevis Victoria SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierre-Olivier Haenni Managing Director
Gilles Frachon Chief Financial Officer
Christian C. Wenger Chairman
Zeynep Ersan Berdoz Chief People & Information Officer
Daniel Jandric Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEVIS VICTORIA SA5.60%1 216
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.54%39 298
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA18.99%29 626
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD15.45%13 305
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION-9.69%12 372
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED9.70%11 334