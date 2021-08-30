Aevis Victoria : Swiss Medical Network becomes majority shareholder of Hôpital du Jura bernois SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Acquisition

Fribourg, 30 August 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Swiss Medical Network becomes majority shareholder of Hôpital du Jura bernois SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) announces that its subsidiary Swiss Medical Network SA today exercised its option to purchase an additional 17% of the share capital of Hôpital du Jura Bernois SA (HJB SA) for CHF 13 million. Swiss Medical Network thus becomes the majority shareholder of the company (52%), for a total investment of nearly CHF 40 million. The Canton of Berne retains 48% of the share capital. AEVIS and Swiss Medical Network have committed to supporting and continuing HJB SA's projects in St-Imier, Moutier and the Arc Jurassien, with planned investments of more than CHF 25 million. HJB SA will be fully consolidated within AEVIS as of 1 September 2021.

