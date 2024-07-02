Chairman's Statement (continued)

Awards

I am delighted that the Company's performance and business practices were recognised in four awards during the year. The Company has once again been awarded by EPRA, the European Public Real Estate Association, a gold medal for its high standard of financial reporting and a silver medal for standards of sustainability reporting. During the year, the Company won the Citywire investment trust award in the 'UK Property' category, an award given to the trust displaying the highest NAV returns over a three-year period. The Company won this award in 2020, 2021 and 2022, so we are thrilled to receive it for a fourth consecutive year. The Company also won the 'Property' category at the Investment Week Investment Company of the Year awards. We are delighted that these awards and nominations recognise the hard work and dedication put into running the Company by both my colleagues on the Board and the Company's Investment Manager, AEW.

ESG+R

AEW, as Investment Manager of the Company, has committed to abide by the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), where these are consistent with operating guidelines, as outlined in its Socially Responsible Investment Policy. The Investment Manager continually looks to improve its processes relating to environmental, social, governance and resilience (ESG+R) factors in line with sector best practices as they evolve. As a result, within this Annual Report, the Company provides voluntary reporting against the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') for the fourth time. In recent periods, the Investment Manager made progress by improving the integration of ESG+R into its investment, asset management and operations processes. The Company continues to undertake greater analysis and scoring of assets at the time of purchase, along with a more comprehensive assessment of the asset's specific climate resilience.

During 2018, AEW established sustainability targets across its managed portfolio which, comprises service charged assets and vacant accommodation, whose utilities the Company operationally controls. These targets include the reduction of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and waste disposal. As at December 2023, absolute energy usage had reduced by 26.5% and emissions had reduced by 40.8% versus the 2018 baseline. Waste transferred to landfill had reduced to zero within the managed portfolio. We would like

to thank the Company's very committed managing agents, Mapp, for their assistance in achieving these improvements. As a result of the Company's accomplishments against these targets, new targets have been set out within this report against current levels of performance that the Company hopes will lead to further improvement in the sustainability of its activities.

GRESB is a global real estate benchmark that assesses Environmental, Social and Governance performance. The Company achieved two stars out of five in its eighth submission year, maintaining its 2022 score to achieve an overall score of 67 out of 100, versus a peer group average of 65. Much of the GRESB score relates to data coverage and due to the high percentage of assets in the Company's portfolio with tenant-procured utilities, the Company does not score as well as peers given its larger holding of multi-let managed assets.

Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES)

AEW is committed to ensuring compliance with MEES regulations which first came into effect from April 2018, when it became unlawful to grant new leases of commercial property with an EPC of below an 'E' rating. From 1 April 2023, existing leases certified with an 'F' or 'G' rating also became unlawful, even if the lease was granted prior to the MEES Regulations coming into effect.

As at the end of the period, the Company had five units with draft EPC 'G' ratings, with almost all of the Company's assets being MEES compliant. Three of these five draft G-rated units are anticipated to become MEES compliant once M&E works have been undertaken at a non-material cost to the Company. The remaining two units are currently vacant and are therefore not be in breach of MEES or EPC regulations.

To mitigate future MEES risk, the Company will continue to undertake its gap analysis, identifying assets that fall below the MEES regulations, and will either need an improvement plan implemented to achieve an 'E' rating or better, or an exemption lodged, where applicable.

The Company regards its relatively short WAULT (to break and expiry) as an opportunity to proactively engage with its existing tenants at lease events to improve the energy performance of its assets, as well as in the event of a vacancy.