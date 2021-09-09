Log in
    AEWU   GB00BWD24154

AEW UK REIT PLC

(AEWU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/09 08:46:58 am
105.975 GBX   -0.40%
09:12aAEW UK REIT : Articles of Association
PU
09/08Result of AGM
DJ
09/06AEW UK REIT : Proposed articles of association - tracked
PU
AEW UK REIT : Articles of Association

09/09/2021 | 09:12am EDT
COMPANY NUMBER: 09522515

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

A PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

AEW UK REIT PLC

Adopted by special resolution passed on 8 September 2021

Tel +44 (0)370 903 1000 Fax +44 (0)370 904 1099 mail@gowlingwlg.com www.gowlingwlg.com

INDEX

Heading

Page

PRELIMINARY

1

1.

Articles not to apply

1

2.

Interpretation

1

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

6

3.

Cardinal principle

6

4.

Notification of Substantial Shareholder and other status

6

5.

Distributions in respect of Substantial Shareholdings

6

6.

Distribution trust

8

7.

Obligation to dispose

8

8.

General

9

CHANGE OF NAME

10

9.

Change of name by resolution of the board

10

SHARE CAPITAL

10

10.

Limited liability

10

11.

Rights attaching to ORdinary Shares

10

12.

Further issues

11

13.

Allotment

11

14.

Redeemable shares

12

15.

Share warrants to bearer

12

16.

Commission and brokerage

12

17.

Trusts not to be recognised

12

18.

Certificated and uncertificated shares

12

SHARE CERTIFICATES

14

19.

Right to certificates

14

20.

Replacement certificates

14

LIEN ON SHARES

15

21.

Lien on shares not fully paid

15

22.

Enforcement of lien by sale

15

23.

Application of proceeds of sale

15

CALLS ON SHARES

15

24.

Calls

15

25.

Liability of joint holders

16

26.

Interest on calls

16

27.

Rights of member when call unpaid

16

28.

Sums due on allotment treated as calls

16

29.

Power to differentiate

16

30.

Payment in advance of calls

16

FORFEITURE OF SHARES

16

31.

Notice if call not paid

16

32.

Forfeiture for non-compliance

17

33.

Notice after forfeiture

17

34.

Forfeiture may be annulled

17

35.

Surrender

17

36.

Disposal of forfeited shares

17

37.

Effect of forfeiture

17

38.

Extinction of claims

18

39.

Evidence of forfeiture

18

TRANSFER OF SHARES

18

40.

Form of transfer

18

41.

Right to refuse registration

18

42.

Notice of and reasons for refusal

19

43.

Fees on registration

19

44.

INFORMATION RIGHTS AND Forced Transfers

19

45.

Other powers in relation to transfers

20

TRANSMISSION OF SHARES

20

46.

On death

20

47.

Election of person entitled by transmission

21

48.

Rights on transmission

21

DESTRUCTION OF DOCUMENTS

21

49.

Destruction of documents

21

ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL

22

50.

Increase, consolidation, sub-division and redenomination

22

51.

Fractions

22

52.

Reduction of capital

23

53.

treasury shares

23

VARIATION OF CLASS RIGHTS

23

54.

Sanction to variation

23

55.

Class meetings

23

56.

Deemed variation

24

MEETINGS OF MEMBERS

24

57.

Annual general meetings

24

58.

Convening of general meetings

24

59.

Simultaneous attendance and participation by electronic facilities

25

60.

Notice of general meetings

25

61.

Omission to send notice or non-receipt of notice

26

62. Postponement of general meetings and alternative arrangements for general meetings 27

PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS

27

63.

Quorum

27

64.

If quorum not present

27

65.

Chairman

28

2

66.

Entitlement to attend and speak

28

67.

Power to adjourn

28

68.

Notice of adjourned meeting

28

69.

Business of adjourned meeting

29

70.

Accommodation of members and security arrangements

29

71.

Orderly conduct

29

VOTING AND POLLS

29

72.

Method of voting

29

73.

Chairman's declaration conclusive on show of hands

30

74.

Objection to or error in voting

30

75.

Amendment to resolutions

30

76.

Procedure on a poll

31

77.

votes of members

31

78.

Votes of joint holders

31

79.

Votes of member suffering incapacity

31

PROXIES AND CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES

32

80.

Voting by proxy

32

81.

Form of proxy

32

82.

Deposit or receipt of proxy

33

83.

Maximum validity of proxy and revocation of proxy

34

84.

Corporate representatives

34

85.

Validity of votes by proxies and corporate representatives

34

86.

Failure to disclose interests in shares

34

UNTRACED MEMBERS

36

87.

Power of sale

36

88.

Application of proceeds of sale

37

APPOINTMENT, RETIREMENT AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS

37

89.

Number of Directors

37

90.

Power of Company to appoint Directors

38

91.

Power of Board to appoint Directors

38

92.

Eligibility of new Directors

38

93.

Share qualification

38

94.

Resolution for appointment of two or more Directors

38

95.

Retirement at annual general meetings

38

96.

Position of retiring Director

38

97.

Deemed re-appointment

38

98.

Removal by ordinary resolution

39

99.

Vacation of office by Director

39

100.

Resolution as to vacancy conclusive

39

ALTERNATE DIRECTORS

39

101.

Appointments

39

3

102.

Participation in Board meetings

40

103.

Alternate Director responsible for own acts

40

104.

Interests of alternate Director

40

105.

Revocation of appointment

40

DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION, EXPENSES AND PENSIONS

40

106.

Directors' fees

40

107.

Expenses

41

108.

Additional remuneration

41

109.

Pensions and other benefits

41

POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE BOARD

41

110.

Powers of the Board

41

111.

Powers of Directors if less than minimum number

41

112.

Powers of executive Directors

42

113.

Delegation to committees

42

114.

Delegation to individual Directors

42

115.

Local management

42

116.

Power of attorney

43

117.

Powers of delegation

43

118.

Associate directors

43

119.

Exercise of voting power

43

120.

Overseas registers

43

121.

Borrowing powers

43

PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES

44

122.

Board meetings

44

123.

Notice of Board meetings

44

124.

Quorum

44

125.

Chairman of Board

44

126.

Voting and the Chairman's casting vote

44

127.

Electronic participation in meetings

44

128.

Resolution in writing

45

129.

Minutes of proceedings

45

130.

Validity of proceedings

45

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS

46

131.

Power of the Board to authorise conflicts of interest

46

132.

Interests not requiring Board authorisation

47

133.

Interested Director not to vote or count for quorum

48

134.

Director's interest in own appointment

48

135.

Chairman's ruling conclusive on Director's interest

49

136.

Directors' resolution conclusive on Chairman's interest

49

137.

Relaxation of provisions

49

138.

Definitions

49

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

