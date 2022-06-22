AEW UK REIT : Notice of AGM

Chairman's Statement

Overview

This financial year has seen the gradual removal of restrictions that had been implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been a welcome change that has assisted the Company in producing a strong share price total return for the year of 53.61% (31 March 2021: 33.72%). This return to normality has been particularly important for the sectors of the property market that were hardest hit by the pandemic, most notably leisure and some parts of the retail market. The Company has continued to take a cautious approach to cash and debt management, mindful that a degree of uncertainty remains. As is often the case, uncertainty has created opportunities, and pragmatic choices have been rewarded with another year of strong performance for the Company. We are pleased this has allowed the Company to be the only REIT in its peer group to continue paying its full 8p per share annual dividend. Indeed, the Company's dividend of 2p per share per quarter has now been paid consistently since Q1 2016 for 26 consecutive quarters, with the Company's EPRA earnings covering in excess of 98% of this amount.

For this financial year, the Company's NAV per share has increased by 21.66%, providing a NAV total return for the year of 29.73% (31 March 2021: 15.06%). This was the highest NAV total return recorded by any of the UK diversified REIT's and, as a result, the Company has been awarded the Citywire award for best generalist UK property trust for the second consecutive year. During the year, the Company also received awards from EPRA, the European Public Real Estate Association, who awarded the Company a gold medal for the standards of our financial reporting and a silver medal for the standards of our sustainability reporting. We are delighted that these awards recognise the hard work and dedication that is put into the running of the Company by both my colleagues on the Board, and the Company's Investment Manager, AEW.

The Company has benefited from its defensively positioned portfolio which achieved, at property level, a total return of 25.87% over the year, an outperformance of 0.51% relative to the MSCI Benchmark. This success further builds upon the outperformance of 10.7% achieved in the prior year. Relatively small lot sizes, geographical diversification and valuations that are underpinned by alternative use values have all contributed to the Company's resilience during a time of protracted economic uncertainty. This strong performance supports the Company's long-standing strategy of diversification, benefitting both performance and risk mitigation.

Exposure to various key sectors of the property market via its diversified strategy has allowed the Company to maximise shareholder returns with significant profits crystallised this year following the sale of two industrial assets that had seen large valuation uplifts. The Company's industrial assets at Bessemer Road in Basingstoke and Langthwaite Business Park, South Kirkby, were sold achieving sale prices 1.7x and 1.9x ahead of their respective purchase prices.

The proceeds of these industrial sales have now been reinvested into the retail warehouse and leisure sectors in order to create opportunities for future income and NAV growth. The Central Six Retail Park in Coventry was purchased in November 2021 for a price of £16.41 million, producing a net initial yield of circa 11%. The site occupies a strategic and central location close to Coventry city centre with an anticipated reversionary yield of circa 12.5%.