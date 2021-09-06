AEW UK REIT : Proposed articles of association - tracked

COMPANY NUMBER: 09522515
THE COMPANIES ACT 2006
A PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
OF
AEW UK REIT PLC
Adopted by special resolution passed on 12 September 2018[] 2021
INDEX
Heading
Page
PRELIMINARY
1
1.
Articles not to apply
1
2.
Interpretation
1
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
6
3.
|
Cardinal principle
6
4.
Notification of Substantial Shareholder and other status
6
5.
Distributions in respect of Substantial Shareholdings
7
6.
Distribution trust
8
7.
Obligation to dispose
8
8.
General
9
CHANGE OF NAME
10
9.
Change of name by resolution of the board
10
SHARE CAPITAL
11
10.
Limited liability
11
11.
Rights attaching to ORdinary Shares
11
12.
Further issues
11
13.
Allotment
11
14.
Redeemable shares
12
15.
Share warrants to bearer
12
16.
Commission and brokerage
12
17.
Trusts not to be recognised
12
18.
Certificated and uncertificated shares
13
SHARE CERTIFICATES
14
19.
Right to certificates
14
20.
Replacement certificates
15
LIEN ON SHARES
15
21.
Lien on shares not fully paid
15
22.
Enforcement of lien by sale
15
23.
Application of proceeds of sale
15
CALLS ON SHARES
16
24.
Calls
16
25.
Liability of joint holders
16
26.
Interest on calls
16
27.
Rights of member when call unpaid
16
28.
Sums due on allotment treated as calls
16
29.
Power to differentiate
16
30.
Payment in advance of calls
16
FORFEITURE OF SHARES
17
31.
Notice if call not paid
17
32.
Forfeiture for non-compliance
17
33.
Notice after forfeiture
17
34.
Forfeiture may be annulled
17
35.
Surrender
17
36.
Disposal of forfeited shares
17
37.
Effect of forfeiture
18
38.
Extinction of claims
18
39.
Evidence of forfeiture
18
TRANSFER OF SHARES
18
40.
Form of transfer
18
41.
Right to refuse registration
18
42.
Notice of and reasons for refusal
19
43.
Fees on registration
19
44.
INFORMATION RIGHTS AND Forced Transfers
19
45.
Other powers in relation to transfers
20
TRANSMISSION OF SHARES
21
46.
On death
21
47.
Election of person entitled by transmission
21
48.
Rights on transmission
21
DESTRUCTION OF DOCUMENTS
21
49.
Destruction of documents
21
ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL
22
50.
Increase, consolidation, sub-division and redenomination
22
51.
Fractions
22
52.
Reduction of capital
23
53.
treasury shares
23
VARIATION OF CLASS RIGHTS
23
54.
Sanction to variation
23
55.
Class meetings
24
56.
Deemed variation
24
MEETINGS OF MEMBERS
24
57.
Annual general meetings
24
58.
Convening of general meetings
24
59.
Simultaneous attendance and participation by electronic facilities
25
60.
Notice of general meetings
25
61.
Omission to send notice or non-receipt of notice
27
62. Postponement of general meetings and alternative arrangements for general
meetings
27
PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS
27
63.
Quorum
27
64.
If quorum not present
28
65.
Chairman
28
66.
Entitlement to attend and speak
28
67.
Power to adjourn
28
68.
Notice of adjourned meeting
29
69.
Business of adjourned meeting
29
70.
Accommodation of members and security arrangements
29
71.
Orderly conduct
30
VOTING AND POLLS
30
72.
Method of voting
30
73.
Chairman's declaration conclusive on show of hands
31
74.
Objection to or error in voting
31
75.
Amendment to resolutions
31
76.
Procedure on a poll
31
77.
votes of members
32
78.
Votes of joint holders
32
79.
Votes of member suffering incapacity
32
PROXIES AND CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES
32
80.
Voting by proxy
32
81.
Form of proxy
33
82.
Deposit or receipt of proxy
34
83.
Maximum validity of proxy and revocation of proxy
34
84.
Corporate representatives
35
85.
Validity of votes by proxies and corporate representatives
35
86.
Failure to disclose interests in shares
35
UNTRACED MEMBERS
37
87.
Power of sale
37
88.
Application of proceeds of sale
38
APPOINTMENT, RETIREMENT AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS
38
89.
Number of Directors
38
90.
Power of Company to appoint Directors
38
91.
Power of Board to appoint Directors
38
92.
Eligibility of new Directors
38
93.
Share qualification
39
94.
Resolution for appointment of two or more Directors
39
95.
Retirement at annual general meetings
39
96.
Position of retiring Director
39
97.
Deemed re-appointment
39
98.
Removal by ordinary resolution
40
99.
Vacation of office by Director
40
100.
Resolution as to vacancy conclusive
40
ALTERNATE DIRECTORS
40
101.
Appointments
40
102.
Participation in Board meetings
41
103.
Alternate Director responsible for own acts
41
104.
Interests of alternate Director
41
105.
Revocation of appointment
41
DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION, EXPENSES AND PENSIONS
42
106.
Directors' fees
42
107.
Expenses
42
108.
Additional remuneration
42
109.
Pensions and other benefits
42
POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE BOARD
43
110.
Powers of the Board
43
111.
Powers of Directors if less than minimum number
43
112.
Powers of executive Directors
43
113.
Delegation to committees
43
114.
Delegation to individual Directors
44
115.
Local management
44
116.
Power of attorney
44
117.
Powers of delegation
44
118.
Associate directors
44
119.
Exercise of voting power
44
120.
Overseas registers
45
121.
Borrowing powers
45
PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES
45
122.
Board meetings
45
123.
Notice of Board meetings
45
124.
Quorum
45
125.
Chairman of Board
45
126.
Voting and the Chairman's casting vote
46
127.
Electronic participation in meetings
46
128.
Resolution in writing
46
129.
Minutes of proceedings
46
130.
Validity of proceedings
47
DIRECTORS' INTERESTS
47
131.
Power of the Board to authorise conflicts of interest
47
132.
Interests not requiring Board authorisation
48
133.
Interested Director not to vote or count for quorum
49
134.
Director's interest in own appointment
50
135.
Chairman's ruling conclusive on Director's interest
50
136.
Directors' resolution conclusive on Chairman's interest
50
137.
Relaxation of provisions
50
138.
Definitions
51
