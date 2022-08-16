AEW UK REIT : Quarterly Investor Report, June 2022

Post quarter end, contractually committed disposal of Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford for £29.0 million, a 16% premium to the asset's value within the published NAV. Completion of the sale will take place on 8th August 2022. As a result of the transaction having exchanged post quarter end, a further 2.5p is expected to be realised in the Company's Net Asset Value per share.

Acquisition of Railway Station Retail Park in Dewsbury for a purchase price of £4.70 million, a capital value of £82 per sq. ft. The price reflects a net initial yield of circa 9.4%.

Loan to NAV ratio at the quarter end was 29.94% (31 March 2022: 28.26%). The Company had a cash balance of £4.51 million and its loan facility was fully drawn.

New £60 million debt facility with AgFe priced at a fixed total interest cost of 2.959% for five years. Following this refinancing, the existing RBSi loan facility has been repaid in full.

Interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the three months ended 30 June 2022, in line with the targeted annual dividend of 8.00 pence per share.

EPRA earnings per share ("EPRA EPS") for the quarter of 1.50 pence (31 March 2022 quarter: 1.55 pence). This is expected to return to the Company's target level of 2.00 pence per quarter once the sales of both

Portfolio Managers Commentary The portfolio's strong capital performance continues this quarter, with the majority of the assets demonstrating continued resilience. The office sector value gains seen in the portfolio of late, following a period of strong performance by our industrial assets in previous quarters, demonstrate the benefits of the strategy's ability to invest across market sectors to maximise value at different times. It is also an indicator of the positive NAV impact our proactive approach to portfolio management can have. In a value portfolio such as this, active asset management can continue to drive defensive capital performance at times when values in general may be experiencing increased volatility. Asset management activity this quarter demonstrates this point, with value accretive transactions seen in all major market sectors. Capital growth in the Company's office assets was driven in the most part this quarter by the Eastpoint Business Park in Oxford which

The high yielding nature of the AEWU portfolio provides significant headroom against rising interest rates that have started to impact prime yields in some sectors. The portfolio's low capital values also provide a defensive starting point due to their correlation with replacement costs and optionality for alternative uses. Earnings for the quarter of 1.50 pence per share are below target, predominantly due to the continued impact ofvacancy at Bath Street, Glasgow. Following the completed sales of Glasgow and Oxford, which are both due during August, earnings are expected to return to the Company's target level of2.00 pence pershare perquarteronce sales proceeds have been reinvested. The Company's 12-month backward looking dividend cover currently sits at 77% and total historic dividend cover at 97%. We have placed a significant pipeline of attractive assets under exclusivity and endeavour to complete acquisitions promptly