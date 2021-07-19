AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Change of Registrar 19-Jul-2021 / 15:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company") Change of Registrar The Company announces that it has changed its Registrar from Computershare Investor Services Plc to Link Group ("Link") with effect from today, 19 July 2021. Please see below for Link's contact details: Link Group 10th Floor Central Square 29 Wellington Street Leeds LS1 4DL Telephone: +44 (0)371 664 0300 19 July 2021 LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 Enquiries: Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary Telephone - 01392 477500 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 117956 EQS News ID: 1219993 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219993&application_name=news

