AEW UK REIT plc : Change of Registrar

AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company")
Change of Registrar
The Company announces that it has changed its Registrar from Computershare Investor Services Plc to Link Group ("Link")
with effect from today, 19 July 2021.
Please see below for Link's contact details:
Link Group
10th Floor
Central Square
29 Wellington Street
Leeds
LS1 4DL
Telephone: +44 (0)371 664 0300
19 July 2021
LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50
Enquiries:
Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone - 01392 477500
