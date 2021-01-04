AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU)
AEW UK REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company
04-Jan-2021 / 11:16 GMT/BST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer AEW UK REIT plc
or the underlying issuer of
existing shares to which
voting rights are attached:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the
appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification
obligation
Name NatWest Group plc
City and country of Edinburgh, Scotland
registered office (if
applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name Lynchwood Nominees Limited
City and country of -
registered office (if
applicable)
5. Date on which the 30/12/2020
threshold was crossed or
reached:
6. Date on which issuer 31/12/2020
notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation
% of % of voting rights Total Total number
voting through financial of both of voting
rights instruments in % rights of
attached (total of 8.B 1 + (8.A + issuer
to 8.B 2) 8.B)
shares
(total
of 8. A)
Resulting 4.93% N/A 4.93% 158,424,746
situation
on the date
on which
threshold
was crossed
or reached
Position of 6.00% N/A 6.00%
previous
notificatio
n (if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type Number of voting rights % of voting rights
of
shares
ISIN code
(if
possible)
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10
Directive Directive Directive of
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e
2004/109
/EC)
(DTR5.2.
1)
ORD GBP0.01 7,808,969 4.93%
GB00BWD24154
SUBTOTAL 8. 7,808,969 4.93%
A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of
financial date Conversion rights that may be votin
instrument Period acquired if the g
instrument is right
s
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B
1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect
according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
(b))
Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of
of date Conversion of votin
financ Period voting g
ial rights right
instru settlement s
ment
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation
is not controlled by any natural person or
legal entity and does not control any other
undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly
an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through X
which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held
starting with the ultimate controlling
natural person or legal entity (please add
additional rows as necessary)
Name % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or
rights if voting is higher than the notifiable
it equals rights threshold
or is through
higher than financia
the l
notifiable instrume
threshold nts if
it
equals
or is
higher
than the
notifiab
le
threshol
d
NatWest 4.93% 4.93%
Group plc
NatWest 4.93% 4.93%
Holdings
Limited
National 4.93% 4.93%
Westminster
Bank Plc
Coutts & 4.93% 4.93%
Company
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy
holder
The number and % of
voting rights held
The date until which
the voting rights will
be held
11. Additional information
Place of completion Edinburgh, Scotland
Date of completion 31/12/2020
ISIN: GB00BWD24154
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: AEWU
LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 90764
EQS News ID: 1158230
