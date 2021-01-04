Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AEW UK REIT plc    AEWU   GB00BWD24154

AEW UK REIT PLC

(AEWU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/04 05:58:04 am
79.11 GBX   +1.81%
06:17aAEW UK REIT PLC : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
2020AEW UK REIT : to Sell Sandford House Property for $14 Million
MT
2020AEW UK REIT PLC : Asset Sale
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEW UK REIT plc : Holding(s) in Company

01/04/2021 | 06:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) 
AEW UK REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company 
 
04-Jan-2021 / 11:16 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer              AEW UK REIT plc 
or the underlying issuer of 
existing shares to which 
voting rights are attached: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer 
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the 
appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify): 
3. Details of person subject to the notification 
obligation 
Name                           NatWest Group plc 
City and country of            Edinburgh, Scotland 
registered office (if 
applicable) 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Name                           Lynchwood Nominees Limited 
City and country of            - 
registered office (if 
applicable) 
5. Date on which the           30/12/2020 
threshold was crossed or 
reached: 
6. Date on which issuer        31/12/2020 
notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the 
notification obligation 
              % of   % of voting rights   Total  Total number 
             voting   through financial  of both of voting 
             rights      instruments      in %   rights of 
            attached  (total of 8.B 1 +  (8.A +  issuer 
               to          8.B 2)         8.B) 
             shares 
             (total 
            of 8. A) 
Resulting    4.93%           N/A          4.93%    158,424,746 
situation 
on the date 
on which 
threshold 
was crossed 
or reached 
Position of  6.00%           N/A          6.00% 
previous 
notificatio 
n (if 
 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on 
which the threshold was crossed or reached 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type    Number of voting rights             % of voting rights 
of 
shares 
 
ISIN code 
(if 
possible) 
            Direct           Indirect         Direct      Indirect 
 
           (Art 9 of        (Art 10 of       (Art 9 of    (Art 10 
           Directive        Directive        Directive       of 
         2004/109/EC)      2004/109/EC)    2004/109/EC)   Directiv 
           (DTR5.1)         (DTR5.2.1)       (DTR5.1)        e 
                                                          2004/109 
                                                            /EC) 
                                                          (DTR5.2. 
                                                             1) 
ORD GBP0.01                        7,808,969                       4.93% 
 
GB00BWD24154 
 
SUBTOTAL 8.                7,808,969                      4.93% 
A 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of 
Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of       Expiration Exercise/        Number of voting         % of 
financial     date       Conversion       rights that may be       votin 
instrument               Period           acquired if the          g 
                                          instrument is            right 
                                                                   s 
 
                                          exercised/converted. 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8. B 
                         1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect 
according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type   Expiration        Exercise/   Physical or cash     Number   % of 
of     date              Conversion                       of       votin 
financ                   Period                           voting   g 
ial                                                       rights   right 
instru                               settlement                    s 
ment 
 
                                     SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the 
notification obligation (please mark the 
 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation 
is not controlled by any natural person or 
legal entity and does not control any other 
undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly 
an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through           X 
which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held 
starting with the ultimate controlling 
natural person or legal entity (please add 
additional rows as necessary) 
   Name     % of voting   % of    Total of both if it equals or 
             rights if   voting   is higher than the notifiable 
             it equals   rights             threshold 
               or is    through 
            higher than financia 
                the        l 
            notifiable  instrume 
             threshold   nts if 
                           it 
                         equals 
                         or is 
                         higher 
                        than the 
                        notifiab 
                           le 
                        threshol 
                           d 
NatWest        4.93%                          4.93% 
Group plc 
NatWest        4.93%                          4.93% 
Holdings 
 
Limited 
National       4.93%                          4.93% 
Westminster 
Bank Plc 
Coutts &       4.93%                          4.93% 
Company 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy 
holder 
The number and % of 
voting rights held 
The date until which 
the voting rights will 
be held 
 
11. Additional information 
 
Place of completion Edinburgh, Scotland 
Date of completion  31/12/2020 
 
ISIN:           GB00BWD24154 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           AEWU 
LEI Code:       21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   90764 
EQS News ID:    1158230 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2021 06:16 ET (11:16 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEW UK REIT PLC 1.81% 79.11 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NTS ASA 4.71% 89 Real-time Quote.0.00%
All news about AEW UK REIT PLC
06:17aAEW UK REIT PLC : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
2020AEW UK REIT : to Sell Sandford House Property for $14 Million
MT
2020AEW UK REIT PLC : Asset Sale
DJ
2020AEW UK REIT PLC : Investor Presentation
DJ
2020AEW UK REIT PLC : Total Voting Rights
DJ
2020AEW UK REIT : Quarterly Investor Report, September 2020
PU
2020AEW UK REIT : Notice of AGM, August 2020
PU
2020AEW UK REIT : Quarterly Investor Report, June 2020
PU
2020AEW UK REIT PLC : annual earnings release
2020AEW UK REIT : Quarterly Investor Report, March 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16,2 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 39,5 M 54,0 M 54,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 10,3%
Capitalization 123 M 168 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart AEW UK REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
AEW UK REIT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEW UK REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 83,00 GBX
Last Close Price 77,70 GBX
Spread / Highest target 6,82%
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,82%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Charles Tanner Managing Director
Mark Ashley Burton Non-Executive Chairman
Louise Staniforth Head-Operations & Risk Management
Bimaljit Singh Sandhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Katrina Harriet Hart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEW UK REIT PLC0.00%168
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)0.00%63 635
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.00%39 086
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.00%24 050
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.00%21 821
SEGRO PLC0.00%15 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ