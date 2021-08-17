Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AEW UK REIT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEWU   GB00BWD24154

AEW UK REIT PLC

(AEWU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/16 11:35:16 am
105.4 GBX   +0.38%
02:01aAEW UK REIT PLC : Statement re the Investment Manager
DJ
08/11AEW UK REIT PLC : Investor Presentation
DJ
08/10AEW UK REIT : Notice of AGM, August 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEW UK REIT plc : Statement re the Investment Manager

08/17/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Statement re the Investment Manager 17-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 August 2021

AEW UK REIT Plc (the "Company")

Statement re the Investment Manager

The Company's Investment Manager, AEW UK Investment Management LLP ("AEW UK") was established as a joint venture between AEW in Europe ("AEW") and the AEW UK Management Team1 ("Evergreen")2 in 2011 to focus on UK real estate strategies. The Company announces that pursuant to the terms of the joint venture agreement, AEW has issued a call notice to acquire Evergreen's interest in AEW UK such that following the transaction AEW would own 100% of AEW UK. The respective management teams are in advanced discussions and AEW remains committed to building on the successful UK platform that has been established in partnership with the AEW UK management team. While discussions are at an advanced stage, there can be no guarantee that the transaction will complete. The Board does not anticipate any change to the investment management mandate with AEW. The Company will make a further announcement, as appropriate, in due course.

Notes:

1 The AEW UK Management Team comprises Richard Tanner, Rachel McIsaac and Nick Winsley.

2 Evergreen is the legal entity which holds the AEW UK Management Team and other senior employees interest in AEW UK. 

Enquiries 
AEW UK 
Alex Short                     alex.short@eu.aew.com 
                               +44(0) 20 7016 4848 
 
Nicki Gladstone                nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com 
                               +44(0) 7711 401 021 
Company Secretary 
Link Company Matters Limited   aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk 
                               +44(0) 1392 477 500 
 
TB Cardew                      AEW@tbcardew.com 
Ed Orlebar                     +44 (0) 7738 724 630 
Tania Wild                     +44 (0) 7425 536 903 
Lucas Bramwell                 +44 (0) 7939 694 437 
 
Liberum Capital 
Darren Vickers / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Notes to Editors

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than GBP15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams. AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share.

The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015. www.aewukreit.com

LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50

About AEW UK Investment Management LLP

AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 26 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with EUR69.8bn of assets under management as at 31 December 2020. AEW Group comprises AEW SA and AEW Capital Management L.P., a U.S. registered investment manager and their respective subsidiaries. In Europe, as at 31 December 2020, AEW Group managed EUR34.6bn of real estate assets on behalf of a number of funds and separate accounts with over 420 staff located in 9 offices. The Investment Manager is a 50:50 joint venture between the principals of the Investment Manager and AEW. In May 2019, AEW UK Investment Management LLP was awarded Property Manager of the Year at the Pensions and Investment Provider Awards.

www.aewuk.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GB00BWD24154 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          AEWU 
LEI Code:      21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
Sequence No.:  120098 
EQS News ID:   1226847 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

All news about AEW UK REIT PLC
02:01aAEW UK REIT PLC : Statement re the Investment Manager
DJ
08/11AEW UK REIT PLC : Investor Presentation
DJ
08/10AEW UK REIT : Notice of AGM, August 2021
PU
08/10AEW UK REIT PLC : Notice of Annual General Meeting
DJ
07/26MARKET CHATTER : Cineworld Sued By Developer For Alleged Non-Payment Of Rent
MT
07/21AEW UK REIT PLC : NAV Update and Dividend -2-
DJ
07/21AEW UK REIT PLC : NAV Update and Dividend Declaration
DJ
07/19AEW UK REIT PLC : Change of Registrar
DJ
06/24AEW UK REIT : Annual Report and Financial Statements March 2021
PU
06/24AEW UK REIT PLC : Annual Financial Report -22-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16,0 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 21,0 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 7,59%
Capitalization 167 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart AEW UK REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
AEW UK REIT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEW UK REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 105,40 GBX
Average target price 102,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -3,23%
Managers and Directors
Richard Charles Tanner Managing Director
Mark Ashley Burton Non-Executive Chairman
Louise Staniforth Head-Operations & Risk Management
Bimaljit Singh Sandhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Katrina Harriet Hart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEW UK REIT PLC35.65%231
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.23%73 065
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.15.69%44 961
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.15.48%31 311
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.65%28 016
SEGRO PLC33.55%20 990