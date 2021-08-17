AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Statement re the Investment Manager 17-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17 August 2021

AEW UK REIT Plc (the "Company")

Statement re the Investment Manager

The Company's Investment Manager, AEW UK Investment Management LLP ("AEW UK") was established as a joint venture between AEW in Europe ("AEW") and the AEW UK Management Team1 ("Evergreen")2 in 2011 to focus on UK real estate strategies. The Company announces that pursuant to the terms of the joint venture agreement, AEW has issued a call notice to acquire Evergreen's interest in AEW UK such that following the transaction AEW would own 100% of AEW UK. The respective management teams are in advanced discussions and AEW remains committed to building on the successful UK platform that has been established in partnership with the AEW UK management team. While discussions are at an advanced stage, there can be no guarantee that the transaction will complete. The Board does not anticipate any change to the investment management mandate with AEW. The Company will make a further announcement, as appropriate, in due course.

Notes:

1 The AEW UK Management Team comprises Richard Tanner, Rachel McIsaac and Nick Winsley.

2 Evergreen is the legal entity which holds the AEW UK Management Team and other senior employees interest in AEW UK.

Enquiries AEW UK Alex Short alex.short@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4848 Nicki Gladstone nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 7711 401 021 Company Secretary Link Company Matters Limited aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk +44(0) 1392 477 500 TB Cardew AEW@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44 (0) 7738 724 630 Tania Wild +44 (0) 7425 536 903 Lucas Bramwell +44 (0) 7939 694 437 Liberum Capital Darren Vickers / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Notes to Editors

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than GBP15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams. AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share.

The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015. www.aewukreit.com

LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50

About AEW UK Investment Management LLP

AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 26 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with EUR69.8bn of assets under management as at 31 December 2020. AEW Group comprises AEW SA and AEW Capital Management L.P., a U.S. registered investment manager and their respective subsidiaries. In Europe, as at 31 December 2020, AEW Group managed EUR34.6bn of real estate assets on behalf of a number of funds and separate accounts with over 420 staff located in 9 offices. The Investment Manager is a 50:50 joint venture between the principals of the Investment Manager and AEW. In May 2019, AEW UK Investment Management LLP was awarded Property Manager of the Year at the Pensions and Investment Provider Awards.

www.aewuk.co.uk

