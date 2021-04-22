AEW UK REIT plc : NAV Update and Dividend -2

To mitigate the risk of interest rates rising, the Company has interest rate caps effective for the remaining term of the loan, capping LIBOR at 1.0% on a notional value of GBP51.50 million.

Rent Collection

As at the date of this announcement, the Company had collected the following rental payments for the rental quarter commencing 25 March 2021 and for previous quarters since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, expressed as a percentage of the quarter's total rental income:

Current Position as at 22 April 2021 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Received 96% 89% 87% 87% 68% Monthly Payments Expected Prior to Quarter End - - - 16% 96% 89% 87% 87% 84% Agreed on longer term payment plans 1% 2% 2% 2% 0% Under Negotiation 2% 1% 2% 2% 5% 99% 92% 91% 91% 89% Outstanding 1% 8% 9% 9% 11% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

Further payments expected prior to March 2021 quarter end total GBP693,741 (including VAT). Aggregate amounts outstanding under longer term payment plans total GBP308,390 and those currently under negotiation total GBP539,777. Of the remaining GBP1,693,676 outstanding since March 2020, GBP1,022,535 has been provided for as at 22 April 2021. All sums are inclusive of VAT.

It should be noted that this is an evolving picture with further payments being received each week.

For any amounts that remain outstanding that are owed by tenant companies who are known to have the ability to pay, the Company is pursuing these tenants.

Asset Management Update

During the quarter the Company completed the following asset management and investment transactions:

Sandford House, Solihull - On 1 February 2021 the Company completed the sale of Sandford House, Homer Road, Solihull for GBP10.5 million. The sale price crystallises significant profit by exceeding both the valuation level immediately prior to the sale by over 9% and the acquisition price by 94%. The asset was acquired in August 2015 for GBP5.4 million and has been fully let to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government since this time, producing a net income yield against the purchase price of 9.6%. The Company invested no further capital in the asset during its hold period. A new 15-year lease agreement was signed with the tenant in June 2020, which increased the rental income received from the asset by 30%. The lease also provides for five yearly, open market, rent reviews and a tenant break option at year 10.

Land off Chester Road, Gresford - The Company has exchanged contracts on the acquisition of a 2.76 acre plot of land adjacent to its existing industrial holding at Wrexham for a price of GBP60,200. The freehold vacant land, being sold by administrators in auction, has rights over the Company's existing ownership, therefore the purchase of this land prevents any risks from third parties demanding access. Plastipak, the tenant of the existing property is potentially interested in expanding into this newly acquired piece of land.

Clarke Road, Milton Keynes - Following the administration of the previous tenant, Nationwide Crash Repair Centres Limited on 3 September 2020, a new letting has been completed to Run My Car Ltd with a parent company guarantor provided by Northgate Vehicle Hire Limited. The letting provides for a new 10 year lease with a tenant break at the end of the fifth year, subject to a 3 month rent penalty being paid by the tenant if exercised. The commencing rent of GBP185,000 pa equates to GBP5 per sq ft, with an open market rent review at the end of the fifth year. Only three months' rent free incentive was given and the administrator paid all the rent due up to lease completion. In completing this letting we have let the unit to a stronger tenant and now have the benefit of a parent company guarantee.

Notes to Editors

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than GBP15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams. AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share.

The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015. www.aewukreit.com

LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50

About AEW UK Investment Management LLP

AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 26 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with EUR69.8bn of assets under management as at 31 December 2020. AEW Group comprises AEW SA and AEW Capital Management L.P., a U.S. registered investment manager and their respective subsidiaries. In Europe, as at 31 December 2020, AEW Group managed EUR34.6bn of real estate assets on behalf of a number of funds and separate accounts with over 430 staff located in 9 offices. The Investment Manager is a 50:50 joint venture between the principals of the Investment Manager and AEW. In May 2019, AEW UK Investment Management LLP was awarded Property Manager of the Year at the Pensions and Investment Provider Awards.

www.aewuk.co.uk -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

