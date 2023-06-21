Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AEW UK REIT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEWU   GB00BWD24154

AEW UK REIT PLC

(AEWU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:00:00 2023-06-21 am EDT
99.95 GBX   -2.39%
10:04aAEW UK REIT waits for markets to perk up after last year's losses
AN
09:11aAew Uk Reit : Notice of AGM
PU
05:14aHalfords rises despite 55% profit drop
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEW UK REIT waits for markets to perk up after last year's losses

06/21/2023 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - AEW UK REIT PLC on Wednesday said its annual net asset value had fallen alongside a swing to a loss in a "tumultuous" macro-economic and political climate, but was confident it can build on its positive track record once market sentiment has improved.

AEW UK REIT is a London-based real estate investment trust focused on UK regional commercial property.

The company said its NAV at March 31 was 105.48 pence per share, down from 120.63p on the same date last year. Chair Mark Burton said NAV had grown again in the first quarter of the current financial year, but did not provide figures.

The stock was down 2.2% at 100.20p per share on Wednesday afternoon in London.

Over the year ended March 31 AEW UK REIT's NAV total return was negative 5.8%, which Burton attributed to a decline in UK commercial property value amid "a tumultuous period on the UK political scene and for the wider economy", namely Liz Truss' brief tenure as UK Prime Minister. Burton said the negative return was "disappointing" but also was "testament to the defensive nature of the company's strategy".

The company declared a total annual dividend of 8.00p per share, unchanged from the previous year.

AEW UK REIT swung to a pretax loss of GBP11.3 million from a GBP46.7 million profit the year before. It said this included a GBP30.0 million loss arising from changes to the fair values of investment properties, compared with a GBP32.3 million gain the year before.

Earnings per share also plummeted to negative 7.15p from 29.47p. Cash at March 31 totalled GBP14.3 million, up from GBP6.8 million at the same time in 2022. Meanwhile its property portfolio at March 31 was valued at GBP213.8 million, down from GBP240.2 million, both times across 36 properties.

AEW UK REIT said its shares finished the year trading at a 12.7% discount, but that this was significantly better than the average discount of 28.1% seen across the UK diversified REIT peer group.

"The investment manager has continued to actively manage AEWU's portfolio over the past year, outperforming the benchmark in all sectors and trading at the narrowest discount of all UK diversified REITs," commented Burton. "The manager's successful asset management initiatives and timely disposal of five properties during the period maximised the value of key assets and has crystallised capital growth, with the sale proceeds being reinvested into more attractive, higher yielding properties."

He added: "We are pleased that NAV per share has grown in the latest quarter and are confident that the Company's track record of outperformance, robust positioning and the reliable payment of an eight pence annual dividend for the past seven consecutive years will stand it in good stead once market sentiment recovers."

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about AEW UK REIT PLC
10:04aAEW UK REIT waits for markets to perk up after last year's losses
AN
09:11aAew Uk Reit : Notice of AGM
PU
05:14aHalfords rises despite 55% profit drop
AN
02:03aEarnings Flash (AEWU.L) AEW UK REIT Reports FY23 Loss GBX-7.15
MT
05/23Home Reit Appoints AEW as Investment Manager
CI
05/09AEW UK REIT completes GBP4.8 million Excel 95 asset disposal
AN
05/09AEW UK REIT Sells Industrial Property in Wales
MT
05/09An unknown buyer acquired 97,000 sq ft Single-Let Industrial Building in Deeside from A..
CI
05/03Transcript : AEW UK REIT plc, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
04/26Bluebird swings to loss, RBG profit rises strongly
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEW UK REIT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17,6 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 36,4 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 7,81%
Capitalization 162 M 207 M 207 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
EV / Sales 2024 10,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart AEW UK REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
AEW UK REIT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEW UK REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 102,40 GBX
Average target price 100,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,34%
Managers and Directors
Richard Charles Tanner Managing Director
Mark Ashley Burton Non-Executive Chairman
Louise Staniforth Head-Operations & Risk Management
Bimaljit Singh Sandhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Katrina Harriet Hart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEW UK REIT PLC0.79%207
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-4.89%40 616
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-21.71%19 730
W. P. CAREY INC.-11.89%14 729
SEGRO PLC-2.88%11 422
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-2.45%9 850
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer