AEX Gold : Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021

AEX GOLD INC. ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

STRATEGIC REPORT

Business model and Strategy

AEX is an independent mining corporation engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties and other strategic mineral assets in Greenland. The Corporation's strategy is to leverage its first mover advantage in Greenland, underpinned by the previously producing Nalunaq Project, to build a full-cycle gold mining company in Greenland, delivering long term shareholder value and providing significant upside potential through its land bank of high-impact exploration assets, which include gold and other strategic minerals.

Strategic Review of 2021

2021 was a year of consolidation, adjustment and refocus for the Corporation, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc globally, and on our business. The Nalunaq Project was put on hold in February 2021 due to material unforeseen cost increases associated with the impacts of COVID, and as per the April 2021 announcement, the Corporation redirected its focus on four key elements to continue advancing and de-risking the Nalunaq Project ahead of development: conducting a third-party engineering study to optimize the Project costs and de-risk the Project schedule to enable AEX to re-assess the execution methodology post completion; conducting fully funded 'early works' infrastructure and a significant exploration program to expand the Nalunaq Resource; continue to advance the EIA and SIA to obtain all permits; and regional exploration targeting both gold and strategic minerals through technical research, sampling and geophysical surveys.

Despite the challenging start to the year 2021 was a successful year for the Corporation, delivering considerable progress in line with our revised goals. Exploration results received so far from the period have delivered ahead of our expectations, with further results expected to be announced shortly. In addition, the macro environment has moved in our direction as the global energy transition gathers pace and recent geo-political events have shone a spotlight on the importance and value of large mineral resources located in safe, OECD jurisdictions, with Greenland probably being the final frontier.

Nalunaq

51 drillholes for 11,044m were completed during the 2021 field season. This drilling was designed to assess the along strike and down dip extensions of the mineralized Main Vein structure away from the previously explored South, Target and Mountain Blocks mined between 2004 to 2013. The program was also designed to assess AEX's geological and structural models and to test new target areas of the project.

The results announced on April 4, 2022, provided further evidence that the Valley Block is a new high-grade zone, unrecognized or developed by previous operators and corroborating the Dolerite Dyke Model. The Valley Block is now a key target for initial resource growth at Nalunaq.

The 2021 program also targeted a downdip extension of the South Block and identified a potential further high- grade zone, the 'Welcome Block' (which would take the total high-grade zones to five), which was predicted by the Dolerite Dyke Model.

In parallel to the exploration program, Halyard completed its 3rd party engineering study, focusing on the Nalunaq development cost including the process plant, mobile equipment, surface infrastructure, permanent camp and associated logistics and engineering. The study concluded that the advanced engineering of the overall project is now to Feasibility Study level based on the Canadian Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project NI43-101 requirements.

AEX continues to work with SRK Consulting to develop the most robust Mineral Resource estimation technique for Nalunaq possible, incorporating the Dolerite Dyke Model as well as the high-grade variability from core sampling (the 'nugget effect') to better reflect the full resource potential at the Valley Block and the rest of the Nalunaq project. This work will allow AEX to incorporate the geological results into the outcomes of the Halyard 3rd party engineering study completed in 2021 with a plan to move the project towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) or Pre- Feasibility Study to support further development.

Alongside the exploration and technical studies, AEX has continued its ESG mandate on the project, with the Corporation working to update its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) over the course of 2022 in line with the terms of its exploitation licence.

AEX, in conjunction with its technical advisors, has developed a further exploration plan for Nalunaq for 2022. This will involve both the infill drilling of the Valley Block as well as the drilling of the up-dip extension of this Block from the Dolerite Dyke Model. This program aims to allow for the continual resource development from the Valley Block.