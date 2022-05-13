Log in
    AEX   CA00108V1022

AEX GOLD INC.

(AEX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/13 01:22:49 pm EDT
0.6400 CAD   -3.03%
AEX Gold : Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021

05/13/2022 | 01:57pm EDT
AEX Gold Inc.

ANNUAL REPORT AND

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

AEX GOLD INC.

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

CONTENTS

CORPORATE INFORMATION

2

STRATEGIC REPORT

4

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FACING THE BUSINESS

7

DIRECTORS' REPORT

12

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

17

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

19

REPORT OF THE AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

27

REPORT OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

28

REPORT OF THE TECHNICAL SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE

29

REPORT OF THE COMPENSATION COMMITTEE. DIRECTORS' COMPENSATION REPORT

30

REPORT OF THE DISCLOSURE COMMITTEE

42

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

43

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AEX GOLD INC.

45

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

48

1

AEX GOLD INC.

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

CORPORATE INFORMATION

DIRECTORS:

Graham Stewart, Non-Executive Chairman

Eldur Olafsson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Jaco Crouse, Chief Financial Officer from 25 January 2021 and Director from 27 April 2021 Liane Kelly, Director from 26thAugust 2021

Sigurbjorn ('Siggi') Thorkelsson, Non-Executive Director Line Frederiksen, Director from 9thJune 2021

David Neuhauser, Director from 9thJune 2021

Warwick Morley-Jepson, Director from 26thAugust 2021 Robert Ménard, Non-Executive Director to 27 April 2021

George Fowlie, Director to 26thAugust 2021, Chief Financial Officer to 25 January 2021 Georgia Quenby, Non-Executive Director to 9thJune 2021

CORPORATE SECRETARY:

Joan Plant

HEAD OFFICE, REGISTERED AND RECORDS OFFICE:

Corporation Number: 1011468-5

3400 One First Canadian Place,

CORPORATE WEBSITE:

PO Box 130 Toronto, ON, M5X 1A4,

www.aexgold.com

Canada

ADVISORS

AUDITORS:

NOMINATED ADVISER & BROKER:

BDO Canada LLP

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

1000 De La Gauchetière Street West

150 Cheapside

Suite 200

London EC2V 6ET

Montréal, Québec H3B 4W5

United Kingdom

Canada

(took over from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.c.r.l.

02nd February 2022)

BROKER

BROKER

Panmure Gordon & Co

SI Capital

One New Change

6 Bridge Street, Godalming

London, EC4M 9AF

Surrey, GU7 1HL

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

SOLICITORS IN ENGLISH LAW:

SOLICITORS IN CANADIAN LAW:

K&L Gates LLP

Bennett Jones LLP

One New Change

3400 One First Canadian Place

London EC4M 9AF

PO Box 130

United Kingdom

Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A4

Canada

2

AEX GOLD INC.

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

SOLICITORS IN GREENLAND LAW:

COMPETENT PERSON:

Nuna Law Firm ApS

SRK Exploration Services Ltd

Quillilerfik 2, 6.

12 St Andrew's Crescent

Postbox 59

Cardiff

Nuuk 3900

CF10 3DD

Greenland

United Kingdom

FINANCIAL PR:

Camarco

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

REGISTRARS:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Computershare Investor Services Plc

650 de Maisonneuve West 7th Floor

The Pavilion, Bridgewater Road

Montreal QC H3A 3S8

Bristol

Canada

BS13 8AE

United Kingdom

3

AEX GOLD INC.

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

STRATEGIC REPORT

Business model and Strategy

AEX is an independent mining corporation engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties and other strategic mineral assets in Greenland. The Corporation's strategy is to leverage its first mover advantage in Greenland, underpinned by the previously producing Nalunaq Project, to build a full-cycle gold mining company in Greenland, delivering long term shareholder value and providing significant upside potential through its land bank of high-impact exploration assets, which include gold and other strategic minerals.

Strategic Review of 2021

2021 was a year of consolidation, adjustment and refocus for the Corporation, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc globally, and on our business. The Nalunaq Project was put on hold in February 2021 due to material unforeseen cost increases associated with the impacts of COVID, and as per the April 2021 announcement, the Corporation redirected its focus on four key elements to continue advancing and de-risking the Nalunaq Project ahead of development: conducting a third-party engineering study to optimize the Project costs and de-risk the Project schedule to enable AEX to re-assess the execution methodology post completion; conducting fully funded 'early works' infrastructure and a significant exploration program to expand the Nalunaq Resource; continue to advance the EIA and SIA to obtain all permits; and regional exploration targeting both gold and strategic minerals through technical research, sampling and geophysical surveys.

Despite the challenging start to the year 2021 was a successful year for the Corporation, delivering considerable progress in line with our revised goals. Exploration results received so far from the period have delivered ahead of our expectations, with further results expected to be announced shortly. In addition, the macro environment has moved in our direction as the global energy transition gathers pace and recent geo-political events have shone a spotlight on the importance and value of large mineral resources located in safe, OECD jurisdictions, with Greenland probably being the final frontier.

Nalunaq

51 drillholes for 11,044m were completed during the 2021 field season. This drilling was designed to assess the along strike and down dip extensions of the mineralized Main Vein structure away from the previously explored South, Target and Mountain Blocks mined between 2004 to 2013. The program was also designed to assess AEX's geological and structural models and to test new target areas of the project.

The results announced on April 4, 2022, provided further evidence that the Valley Block is a new high-grade zone, unrecognized or developed by previous operators and corroborating the Dolerite Dyke Model. The Valley Block is now a key target for initial resource growth at Nalunaq.

The 2021 program also targeted a downdip extension of the South Block and identified a potential further high- grade zone, the 'Welcome Block' (which would take the total high-grade zones to five), which was predicted by the Dolerite Dyke Model.

In parallel to the exploration program, Halyard completed its 3rd party engineering study, focusing on the Nalunaq development cost including the process plant, mobile equipment, surface infrastructure, permanent camp and associated logistics and engineering. The study concluded that the advanced engineering of the overall project is now to Feasibility Study level based on the Canadian Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project NI43-101 requirements.

AEX continues to work with SRK Consulting to develop the most robust Mineral Resource estimation technique for Nalunaq possible, incorporating the Dolerite Dyke Model as well as the high-grade variability from core sampling (the 'nugget effect') to better reflect the full resource potential at the Valley Block and the rest of the Nalunaq project. This work will allow AEX to incorporate the geological results into the outcomes of the Halyard 3rd party engineering study completed in 2021 with a plan to move the project towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) or Pre- Feasibility Study to support further development.

Alongside the exploration and technical studies, AEX has continued its ESG mandate on the project, with the Corporation working to update its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) over the course of 2022 in line with the terms of its exploitation licence.

AEX, in conjunction with its technical advisors, has developed a further exploration plan for Nalunaq for 2022. This will involve both the infill drilling of the Valley Block as well as the drilling of the up-dip extension of this Block from the Dolerite Dyke Model. This program aims to allow for the continual resource development from the Valley Block.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEX Gold Inc. published this content on 13 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2022 17:56:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
