    LIDR   US0081831051

AEYE, INC.

(LIDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Visit AEye at Intertraffic Amsterdam: See Live Pedestrian Tracking Demo and Learn Why Lidar Is Vital for the Future of ITS and Smart Mobility

03/17/2022 | 03:01am EDT
AEye, Inc.:

Who: AEye, Inc., the global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions

What: The company will showcase its 4Sight M Adaptive Lidar, demonstrate live pedestrian tracking, and offer media interviews at the upcoming Intertraffic Amsterdam exhibition.

Experts from AEye will be on-hand to show and tell why lidar will be instrumental in enabling ITS systems to deliver better intelligence and improved safety.

When and Where: RAI Amsterdam, March 29 – April 1, 2022

Visitors can find AEye at three places:

  • See AEye’s solid state, software-definable lidar in action with live pedestrian demos, and talk to company experts at AEye’s booth, stand 05.424.
  • Experience AEye’s 4Sight M at the Seoul Robotics booth (05.466). Here, attendees will be able to see, via live demos, how AEye’s lidar integrates with Seoul Robotics’ perception software to deliver a complete solution for long-range object detection. The result is best-in-class 3D perception for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians at distances beyond 300 meters.
  • Visit the Intetra booth (01.304), where videos will demonstrate how the advanced feedback loops and optimized scan patterns of AEye’s 4Sight M lidar enable high resolution detection in tolling areas, regardless of vehicle type, speed, traffic flow, light, or weather conditions.

Why: With CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric) driving the need for smarter traffic infrastructure, existing camera-powered traffic systems collecting rudimentary data are no longer sufficient. Lidar can detect in all weather and lighting conditions, and provide accurate, reliable 3D data at longer ranges than camera alternatives, helping authorities respond faster, reduce cost of operations, predict conditions, and be more preventive with safety measures.

How: To learn more about AEye’s next generation lidar, and/or to schedule a live demo or meeting at Intertraffic, contact sales@aeye.ai (business) or AEye@landispr.com (media).

Register by March 21 to gain free admission to Intertraffic Amsterdam.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AEYE, INC.
03:01aVISIT AEYE AT INTERTRAFFIC AMSTERDAM : See Live Pedestrian Tracking Demo and Learn Why Lid..
BU
03/10AEye to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
03/10Earnings Flash (AEYE) AUDIOEYE Posts Q4 Loss $-0.16, vs. Street Est of $-0.17
MT
03/08AEYE : Named by Fast Company as one of World's Most Innovative Companies
PU
02/10AEye's Jordan Greene Named as a Rising Star of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry by Busin..
BU
02/04AudioEye Selected by WP Engine as Digital Accessibility Partner
MT
02/01AudioEye Acquires Square ADA
MT
01/18AEYE (NASDAQ : LIDR) APPOINTS FORMER APPLE GLOBAL MARKETING EXECUTIVE SUE ZEIFMAN TO ITS B..
PU
01/18AEYE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financia..
AQ
01/18AEYE (NASDAQ : LIDR) Appoints Former Apple Global Marketing Executive Sue Zeifman to Its B..
BU
Analyst Recommendations on AEYE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,50 M - -
Net income 2021 -52,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 738 M 738 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 492x
Capi. / Sales 2022 60,6x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 78,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,74 $
Average target price 14,67 $
Spread / Average Target 209%
Managers and Directors
Blair LaCorte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob Brown Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Carol A. DiBattiste Chairman
Luis C. Dussan CTO, Director & Chief Product Strategist
Thomas Rick Tewell Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEYE, INC.-2.07%738
IROBOT CORPORATION-12.07%1 562
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.32%965
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.-18.28%906
VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.-49.81%638
TOBII AB (PUBL)-22.71%353