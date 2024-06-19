Af Gruppen ASA is a Norway-based contractor and industrial group. The Company has activities within facilities, construction, real estate, energy and the environment, as well as offshore. AF carries out all types of construction projects within transport, infrastructure and hydropower throughout Norway and Sweden. As a general contractor, the Company engages in the entire value chain from development and engineering to construction. AF is also working on rehabilitation, reconstruction and additions (ROT).Its real estate business develops real estate concepts such as offices for rent or homes for sale. AF Energi has a wide range of services within energy and technical subjects. In terms of environmental services AF is contractor in the field of demolition and environmental remediation of buildings and constructions. The Company takes care of offshore installations removal and recycling, as well as air and cooling systems.