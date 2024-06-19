Finansiell kalender

19 Jun 2024 14:08 CEST

Issuer

AF Gruppen ASA

Finansiell kalender for AF Gruppen ASA

REGNSKAPSÅR 2024

30.08.2024 - Halvårsrapport

15.11.2024 - Kvartalsrapport - Q3
14.02.2025 - Kvartalsrapport - Q4

REGNSKAPSÅR 2025

29.08.2025 - Halvårsrapport
11.04.2025 - Årsrapport
15.05.2025 - Ordinær generalforsamling

15.05.2025 - Kvartalsrapport - Q1
14.11.2025 - Kvartalsrapport - Q3

Denne informasjonen offentliggjøres i henhold til kravene i Løpende
forpliktelser.

