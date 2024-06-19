19 Jun 2024 14:08 CEST
AF Gruppen ASA
Finansiell kalender for AF Gruppen ASA
REGNSKAPSÅR 2024
30.08.2024 - Halvårsrapport
15.11.2024 - Kvartalsrapport - Q3
14.02.2025 - Kvartalsrapport - Q4
REGNSKAPSÅR 2025
29.08.2025 - Halvårsrapport
11.04.2025 - Årsrapport
15.05.2025 - Ordinær generalforsamling
15.05.2025 - Kvartalsrapport - Q1
14.11.2025 - Kvartalsrapport - Q3
Denne informasjonen offentliggjøres i henhold til kravene i Løpende
forpliktelser.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
AF Gruppen ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
AF GRUPPEN
NO0003078107
AFG
Oslo Børs
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AF Gruppen ASA published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 13:38:32 UTC.