Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. AF Gruppen ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFG   NO0003078107

AF GRUPPEN ASA

(AFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AF Gruppen : is recognised as a Climate Leader by the Financial Times

05/19/2021 | 05:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AF Gruppen has been included on the Financial Times inaugural listing of Europe's Climate Leaders. The list names the companies that have achieved the greatest reduction in their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity. Of the 300 companies mentioned, seven are Norwegian.

The listing was compiled by the research company Statista. European companies with a turnover of at least 40 million euros in 2019 have been assessed based on the reduction in CO2 emissions relative to the company's revenue development between 2014 and 2019.

AF Gruppen is the only Norwegian company in the Construction category. The list was announced on May 18 and will be presented in a 16-page special selection in the Financial Times on May 27.

- It is a fine recognition to be included in the FT Europe Climate Leaders ranking. Not only does the listing acknowledge our ESG efforts so far, it also motivates further efforts in climate and environment, an area that provides new and exciting business opportunities in the future, says Amund Tøftum, CEO of AF Gruppen.

A total of 22 companies in the Construction category are included in the overview. AF Gruppen is in 9th place in the category with a target figure of 12.2%. The three best companies in Construction are MM (Italy), Acciona (Spain) and Bauer (Germany).

See the full list here.

AF Gruppen began reporting its GHG emissions in 2010. The company has a special responsibility in those areas where society's challenges can be related to the company's operations. The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outline the world's challenges and needs. AF's social responsibility is linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals by ensuring that the company will be a responsible player and undertake its own projects in a sustainable manner and will also continue to develop its service spectrum.

Climate and Environment is a separate initiative in AF's corporate strategy, with an ambition to reduce the company's footprint and entailing new, exciting business opportunities. The goal is to halve greenhouse gas emissions and the amount of waste that cannot be reused or recycled for each business area by 2030, taking turnover into consideration.

In December 2020, AF was included in the Financial Times' Diversity Leaders 2021 ranking. AF Gruppen came in 6th place in the Construction category and ended up in a total of 94th place among 850 companies.

Disclaimer

AF Gruppen ASA published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 09:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AF GRUPPEN ASA
05:34aAF GRUPPEN  : is recognised as a Climate Leader by the Financial Times
PU
05/17AF GRUPPEN  : Wins $19 Million Contract To Build Two Wind Projects In Sweden
MT
05/17AF GRUPPEN  : New wind power assignment in southern Sweden
AQ
05/14AF GRUPPEN  : To build 258 apartments at Løren
AQ
05/12AF GRUPPEN  : Ex dividend NOK 6.50 today
AQ
05/12AF GRUPPEN ASA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/11AF GRUPPEN  : Minutes of the Annual General Meeting in AF Gruppen ASA
AQ
05/11AF GRUPPEN  : Presentation of the Q1 2021 report
AQ
05/11AF GRUPPEN  : Great improvement in profits for AF Gruppen for the first quarter ..
AQ
05/10AF GRUPPEN  : Annual Report 2020 available in English
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28 294 M 3 445 M 3 445 M
Net income 2021 953 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2021 156 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 5,14%
Capitalization 20 279 M 2 470 M 2 469 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 475
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart AF GRUPPEN ASA
Duration : Period :
AF Gruppen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AF GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 187,33 NOK
Last Close Price 191,40 NOK
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amund Toftum Group Chief Executive Officer
Pål Egil Rønn Chairman
Morten Grongstad President
Sverre Alf Hærem Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arne Che Sveen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AF GRUPPEN ASA9.00%2 470
VINCI14.74%64 610
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%32 590
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.10%27 258
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.81%21 565
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%19 664