AF Gruppen : is recognised as a Climate Leader by the Financial Times

AF Gruppen has been included on the Financial Times inaugural listing of Europe's Climate Leaders. The list names the companies that have achieved the greatest reduction in their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity. Of the 300 companies mentioned, seven are Norwegian.

The listing was compiled by the research company Statista. European companies with a turnover of at least 40 million euros in 2019 have been assessed based on the reduction in CO2 emissions relative to the company's revenue development between 2014 and 2019.

AF Gruppen is the only Norwegian company in the Construction category. The list was announced on May 18 and will be presented in a 16-page special selection in the Financial Times on May 27.

- It is a fine recognition to be included in the FT Europe Climate Leaders ranking. Not only does the listing acknowledge our ESG efforts so far, it also motivates further efforts in climate and environment, an area that provides new and exciting business opportunities in the future, says Amund Tøftum, CEO of AF Gruppen.

A total of 22 companies in the Construction category are included in the overview. AF Gruppen is in 9th place in the category with a target figure of 12.2%. The three best companies in Construction are MM (Italy), Acciona (Spain) and Bauer (Germany).

See the full list here.

AF Gruppen began reporting its GHG emissions in 2010. The company has a special responsibility in those areas where society's challenges can be related to the company's operations. The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outline the world's challenges and needs. AF's social responsibility is linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals by ensuring that the company will be a responsible player and undertake its own projects in a sustainable manner and will also continue to develop its service spectrum.

Climate and Environment is a separate initiative in AF's corporate strategy, with an ambition to reduce the company's footprint and entailing new, exciting business opportunities. The goal is to halve greenhouse gas emissions and the amount of waste that cannot be reused or recycled for each business area by 2030, taking turnover into consideration.

In December 2020, AF was included in the Financial Times' Diversity Leaders 2021 ranking. AF Gruppen came in 6th place in the Construction category and ended up in a total of 94th place among 850 companies.