Afaq for Energy Co PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the investment, purchase, ownership and participation in the capital of companies, which are involved in different energy sectors. The Company is organized into four business segments: Oils and Fuels, Fuels Transportation, Rental and Financial Investment. The Company operates one subsidiary, namely Jordan Modern Company for Oils and Fuels, which owns and operates fuel stations and engaged in the sale of fuels and petroleum products; the transportation of crude oil and its derivatives; import and export; the provision of oil and fuel related services, and the wholesale and retail trade in tires.