Afaq For Energy P L C : Board Of Directors-(MANE)-2023-03-26

Kindly be informed that ﻩﺩﺍﺪﻗ ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻦﻴﻌﻣ has resigned from the Board of Director of AFAQ FOR ENERGY CO. P.L.C as of the date 01-02-2023

ﻩﺩﺍﺪﻗ ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻦﻴﻌﻣ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ /ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺔﻗﺎﻄﻠﻟ ﻕﺎﻓﺁ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ ﻡﺪﻗ ﺪﻗ .2023-02-01 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ