    MANE   JO3128611014

AFAQ FOR ENERGY CO. P.L.C

(MANE)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-06
2.540 JOD   +0.40%
06:14aAfaq For Energy P L C : Disclosure (MANE) 2023 05 08
PU
05/03Afaq For Energy P L C : G.a (mane) 2023 05 03
PU
04/30Afaq For Energy P L C : Disclosure (MANE) 2023 04 30
PU
Afaq For Energy P L C : Disclosure (MANE) 2023 05 08

05/08/2023 | 06:14am EDT
AFAQ FOR ENERGY CO. P.L.C

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AFAQ FOR ENERGY CO. P.L.C

ﺔﻗﺎﻄﻠﻟ ﻕﺎﻓﺁ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 08-05-2023 12:50:30 PM

PM 12:50:30 2023-05-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Response related to material information in

ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﻮﺸﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﺮﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

media

ﻡﻼﻋﻻﺍ

Transcript of the report:

:ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﺺﻧ

Where the case was filed to claim lost profits as a result of

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ 23/01365/3/2 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺎﻨﻳﺪﻟ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ

granting an exception from the government to one of the

ﻝﻮﺣ ﻱﺃﺮﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﻳﺮﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺭﻮﺸﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺒﺨﻟﺍ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ 2023/05/07

marketing companies and the non-application of the

ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺀﻮﺠﻟ

Jordanian standard for oil derivatives, which contradicts

ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻟ ﺔﺜﻳﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻫ ﻎﻴﻠﺒﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ

the international recommendation to reduce emissions,

ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺎﻄﻠﻟ ﻕﺎﻓﺁ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻫﻭ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﺤﻤﻟﺍﻭ

which led to the company obtaining the exemption from

. ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

the prime ministership with a higher profit margin

ﺢﻨﻣ ﺔﺠﻴﺘﻧ ﺖﺋﺎﻔﻟﺍ ﺐﺴﻜﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻀﻘﻟﺍ ﻊﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ

ﻖﻴﺒﻄﺗ ﻡﺪﻋﻭ ﺔﻴﻘﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻯﺪﺣﻹ ﺔﻣﻮﻜﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺎﻨﺜﺘﺳﺇ

ﺽﺭﺎﻌﺘﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻄﻔﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻘﺘﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺳﺎﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻔﺻﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﻝﻮﺼﺣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻯﺩﺃ ﺎﻤﻣ ، ﺕﺎﺛﺎﻌﺒﻧﻹﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺪﺤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ

ﺶﻣﺎﻫ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺍﺭﺯﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﺳﺎﺋﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺎﻨﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻠﺻﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

. ﻰﻠﻋﺃ ﺢﺑﺭ

Date of occurrence of material event: 04-05-2023

2023-05-04 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: mahmoud samhan

mahmoud samhan :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

AFAQ for Energy Co. PSC published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 075 M 1 514 M 1 514 M
Net income 2022 31,5 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net Debt 2022 199 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 279 M 393 M 393 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 616
Free-Float 8,27%
Chart AFAQ FOR ENERGY CO. P.L.C
Duration : Period :
Afaq For Energy Co. P.L.C Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFAQ FOR ENERGY CO. P.L.C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yasser Salem Hussein Al-Manaseer General Manager & Executive Director
Ashraf Kamal Sabry Chief Financial Officer
Ziad Khalaf Mohammed Al-Manaseer Chairman
Moein Mohammad Abdullah Qadada Vice Chairman
Ahmed Khalaf Mohammed Al-Manaseer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFAQ FOR ENERGY CO. P.L.C38.04%393
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-1.47%439 392
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.14%189 841
BP PLC3.66%109 567
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION34.75%106 744
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-8.15%45 356
