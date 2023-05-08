Afaq For Energy P L C : Disclosure (MANE) 2023 05 08

AFAQ FOR ENERGY CO. P.L.C
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AFAQ FOR ENERGY CO. P.L.C
ﺔﻗﺎﻄﻠﻟ ﻕﺎﻓﺁ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 08-05-2023 12:50:30 PM
PM 12:50:30 2023-05-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Response related to material information in
ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﻮﺸﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﺮﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
media
ﻡﻼﻋﻻﺍ
Transcript of the report:
:ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﺺﻧ
Where the case was filed to claim lost profits as a result of
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ 23/01365/3/2 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺎﻨﻳﺪﻟ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ
granting an exception from the government to one of the
ﻝﻮﺣ ﻱﺃﺮﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﻳﺮﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺭﻮﺸﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺒﺨﻟﺍ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ 2023/05/07
marketing companies and the non-application of the
ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺀﻮﺠﻟ
Jordanian standard for oil derivatives, which contradicts
ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻟ ﺔﺜﻳﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻫ ﻎﻴﻠﺒﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ
the international recommendation to reduce emissions,
ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺎﻄﻠﻟ ﻕﺎﻓﺁ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻫﻭ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﺤﻤﻟﺍﻭ
which led to the company obtaining the exemption from
. ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ
the prime ministership with a higher profit margin
ﺢﻨﻣ ﺔﺠﻴﺘﻧ ﺖﺋﺎﻔﻟﺍ ﺐﺴﻜﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﺒﻟﺎﻄﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻀﻘﻟﺍ ﻊﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ
ﻖﻴﺒﻄﺗ ﻡﺪﻋﻭ ﺔﻴﻘﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻯﺪﺣﻹ ﺔﻣﻮﻜﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺎﻨﺜﺘﺳﺇ
ﺽﺭﺎﻌﺘﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻄﻔﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻘﺘﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺳﺎﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻔﺻﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ﺶﻣﺎﻫ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺍﺭﺯﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﺳﺎﺋﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺎﻨﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻠﺻﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
. ﻰﻠﻋﺃ ﺢﺑﺭ
Date of occurrence of material event: 04-05-2023
2023-05-04 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: mahmoud samhan
mahmoud samhan :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
