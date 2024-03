Afaq Holding for Investment and Real Estate Development Company PSC is a Jordan-based holding company engaged in diversified industry sectors. The Company is primarily involved in the investment in funds and securities; provision of loans, guarantees and finance to its subsidiaries, and ownership of patents, trademarks, franchise rights and other rights. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Jordan Modern Ready Mix Company, which is engaged in the manufacture and selling of ready-mix concrete for construction; Advanced for Transportation and Land Shipping Services, which is active in road freight and transportation, and Visions for Maintenance and Spare Parts, which is engaged in the maintenance, spare parts and manufacturing steels structures.

Sector Construction Materials