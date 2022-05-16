16:15 London, 18:15 Helsinki, 16 May 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

CHANGES IN CORPORATE MANAGEMENT

Afarak Group Plc´s Chief Operating Officer Dr Danko Koncar will step down from his position as Group COO as of 31 May 2022. Dr Danko Koncar will continue serving the Group as the Operational Manager in Afarak Trading Ltd.

The company is very grateful for Dr Koncar’s valuable input and commitment, especially during the last 2 very challenging years.

Helsinki, May 16, 2022

AFARAK GROUP PLC



Board of Directors

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

