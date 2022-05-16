Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Afarak Group Oyj
  News
  Summary
    AFAGR   FI0009800098

AFARAK GROUP OYJ

(AFAGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05/16 11:15:40 am EDT
0.2850 EUR   -5.00%
05/09Notice of Afarak Group Plc's Annual General Meeting
GL
05/02AFARAK GROUP : Production report q1 2022
GL
03/31Afarak group plc's publishes financial statements 2021
GL
CHANGES IN CORPORATE MANAGEMENT

05/16/2022 | 11:20am EDT
16:15 London, 18:15 Helsinki, 16 May 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

CHANGES IN CORPORATE MANAGEMENT

Afarak Group Plc´s Chief Operating Officer Dr Danko Koncar will step down from his position as Group COO as of 31 May 2022. Dr Danko Koncar will continue serving the Group as the Operational Manager in Afarak Trading Ltd.

The company is very grateful for Dr Koncar’s valuable input and commitment, especially during the last 2 very challenging years.

Helsinki, May 16, 2022

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
