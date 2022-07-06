Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Afarak Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFAGR   FI0009800098

AFARAK GROUP OYJ

(AFAGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:50 2022-07-06 am EDT
0.3600 EUR   -5.26%
04:50aAFARAK GROUP PLC : Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 10 of the finnish securities markets act
GL
04:36aChanges regarding afarak group plc's shares and treasury shares
GL
04:36aChanges regarding afarak group plc's shares and treasury shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC'S SHARES AND TREASURY SHARES

07/06/2022 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

09:30 London, 11:30 Helsinki, 6 July 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S SHARES AND TREASURY SHARES

Stock Exchange Release

A total of 15,000,000 new shares issued on the basis of the directed share issuance without payment to the Company itself decided at Afarak’s Annual General Meeting on June 1, 2022 have been registered in the Trade Register today. The new shares are of the same share series than the existing shares of the Company.

The new shares will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy from on or about July 7, 2022.

As a result of the registration of the new shares, the number of Afarak Group Plc’s shares is 267,041,814, of which 20,173,991 are treasury shares.

Helsinki, July 6, 2022

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about AFARAK GROUP OYJ
04:50aAFARAK GROUP PLC : Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 10 of the finnish securitie..
GL
04:36aChanges regarding afarak group plc's shares and treasury shares
GL
04:36aChanges regarding afarak group plc's shares and treasury shares
GL
06/01Resolutions of afarak group plc's annual general meeting
GL
06/01Resolutions of afarak group plc's annual general meeting
AQ
05/25Afarak Reports Fatal Accident At Turkish Mine
MT
05/25Afarak group reports a fatality at its tavas mine
GL
05/16Changes in corporate management
GL
05/16Changes in corporate management
GL
05/16Afarak Group Oyj Announces Changes in Corporate Management
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 80,3 M 82,2 M 82,2 M
Net income 2021 9,16 M 9,39 M 9,39 M
Net Debt 2021 32,2 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93,8 M 96,1 M 96,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart AFARAK GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Afarak Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFARAK GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guy Konsbruck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kylie Gauci Group Finance Manager
Thorstein Abrahamsen Chairman
Jelena Manojlovic Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Lillja Head-Marketing & Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFARAK GROUP OYJ179.41%96
NUCOR-8.37%27 830
ARCELORMITTAL-25.78%18 071
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-13.11%13 701
TATA STEEL LIMITED-22.60%13 276
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION2.37%13 047