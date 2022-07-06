CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC'S SHARES AND TREASURY SHARES
CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S SHARES AND TREASURY SHARES
A total of 15,000,000 new shares issued on the basis of the directed share issuance without payment to the Company itself decided at Afarak’s Annual General Meeting on June 1, 2022 have been registered in the Trade Register today. The new shares are of the same share series than the existing shares of the Company.
The new shares will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy from on or about July 7, 2022.
As a result of the registration of the new shares, the number of Afarak Group Plc’s shares is 267,041,814, of which 20,173,991 are treasury shares.
