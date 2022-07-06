09:30 London, 11:30 Helsinki, 6 July 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S SHARES AND TREASURY SHARES

Stock Exchange Release

A total of 15,000,000 new shares issued on the basis of the directed share issuance without payment to the Company itself decided at Afarak’s Annual General Meeting on June 1, 2022 have been registered in the Trade Register today. The new shares are of the same share series than the existing shares of the Company.

The new shares will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy from on or about July 7, 2022.

As a result of the registration of the new shares, the number of Afarak Group Plc’s shares is 267,041,814, of which 20,173,991 are treasury shares.

Helsinki, July 6, 2022

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com



Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

