CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S TREASURY SHARES

On 18 August 2022, Afarak released information regarding directed share issue relating to Arrangement to decrease the amount of Afarak Group’s external debt burden.

Afarak has now executed the directed share issue relating to the arrangement and total of 13,132,477 treasury shares have been transferred in such a way that the shares are not anymore held by the Company or by its subsidiary.

After the execution, 7,041,514 treasury shares shall remain in the possession of Afarak, representing approximately 2.64 per cent of the total shares and votes of the Company.

