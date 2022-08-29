Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Afarak Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFAGR   FI0009800098

AFARAK GROUP OYJ

(AFAGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:44 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.3990 EUR   -5.45%
03:20aChanges regarding afarak group plc's treasury shares
GL
03:20aChanges regarding afarak group plc's treasury shares
GL
08/19AFARAK GROUP : Interim report h1 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC'S TREASURY SHARES

08/29/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

08:15 London, 10:15 Helsinki, 29 August 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S TREASURY SHARES

Stock Exchange Release

On 18 August 2022, Afarak released information regarding directed share issue relating to Arrangement to decrease the amount of Afarak Group’s external debt burden.

Afarak has now executed the directed share issue relating to the arrangement and total of 13,132,477 treasury shares have been transferred in such a way that the shares are not anymore held by the Company or by its subsidiary.

After the execution, 7,041,514 treasury shares shall remain in the possession of Afarak, representing approximately 2.64 per cent of the total shares and votes of the Company.

Helsinki, August 29, 2022

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about AFARAK GROUP OYJ
03:20aChanges regarding afarak group plc's treasury shares
GL
03:20aChanges regarding afarak group plc's treasury shares
GL
08/19AFARAK GROUP : Interim report h1 2022
GL
08/19Afarak Group Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/18Directed share issue from afarak group plc
GL
07/06AFARAK GROUP PLC : Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 10 of the finnish securitie..
GL
07/06Changes regarding afarak group plc's shares and treasury shares
GL
07/06Changes regarding afarak group plc's shares and treasury shares
GL
06/01Resolutions of afarak group plc's annual general meeting
GL
06/01Resolutions of afarak group plc's annual general meeting
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 80,3 M 80,2 M 80,2 M
Net income 2021 9,16 M 9,16 M 9,16 M
Net Debt 2021 32,2 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 110 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 549
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart AFARAK GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Afarak Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFARAK GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guy Konsbruck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kylie Gauci Group Finance Manager
Thorstein Abrahamsen Chairman
Jelena Manojlovic Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Lillja Head-Marketing & Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFARAK GROUP OYJ210.29%110
NUCOR23.09%36 814
ARCELORMITTAL-16.38%19 915
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.37%16 444
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.39.95%15 863
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION15.70%14 585