Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Afarak Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFAGR   FI0009800098

AFARAK GROUP SE

(AFAGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  09:14:44 2023-02-27 am EST
0.5740 EUR   -0.69%
09:26aAfarak Group Se : Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 10 of the finnish securities markets act
GL
02/24Afarak 2022 profit surges as revenue doubles on higher sales
AN
02/24Afarak Group Se : Financial statements release 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFARAK GROUP SE: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

02/27/2023 | 09:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14:15 London, 16:15 Helsinki, 27 February 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP SE: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak received on 27 February 2023 from Aida Djakov and the company Atkey Limited (“Atkey”), in which Aida Djakov has a controlling interest, a flagging notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which:

  1. Aida Djakov’s portion of the Company’s shares and votes has exceeded the thresholds of 5, 10, 15, and 20 per cent; and
  2. Atkey’s portion of the Company’s shares and votes has fallen below the thresholds of 5, 10, 15 and 20 per cent.

According to the notification, Aida Djakov holds 61,926,701 Afarak shares as a result of a transaction carried out on 27 February 2023, which is equivalent to approximately 23.19 per cent of the shares and votes of Afarak.

According to the notifications, Atkey Limited no longer holds any Afarak shares.

Afarak has one series of shares, and each share carries one vote. The percentages in the notifications have been calculated using Afarak’s total number of registered shares, 267,041,814.

Aida Djakov’s flagging notification 27 February 2023

 % shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments% of totalTotal number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached23.19023.19









267 041 814
Position of previous notification (if applicable)    

Information on amounts regarding shareholding and voting rights following when the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

 

Number of shares
and voting rights		% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI000980009861 926 701023.190
SUBTOTAL A61 926 70123.19

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both


Aida Djakov		23.190

61 926 701

Additional information:

As a result of a transaction regarding 61 926 701 shares carried out on 27 February 2023 Atkey Limited, a company controlled by Aida Djakov does not own any shares in Afarak Group SE.

Helsinki, February 27, 2023

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


All news about AFARAK GROUP SE
09:26aAfarak Group Se : Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 10 of the finnish securities..
GL
02/24Afarak 2022 profit surges as revenue doubles on higher sales
AN
02/24Afarak Group Se : Financial statements release 2022
GL
02/24Afarak Group Se : Financial statements release 2022
GL
02/24Afarak Group SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/23Afarak South Africa Continues Operations After Conclusion of Rescue Proceedings
MT
02/23Afarak south africa (pty) ltd - termination of business rescue proceedings
GL
01/17Changes regarding afarak group se's treasury shares
GL
01/17Changes regarding afarak group se's treasury shares
AQ
2022Afarak group se´s 2023 financial reporting calendar
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 80,3 M 84,7 M 84,7 M
Net income 2021 9,16 M 9,67 M 9,67 M
Net Debt 2021 32,2 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 151 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart AFARAK GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Afarak Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFARAK GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guy Konsbruck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kylie Gauci Group Finance Manager
Thorstein Abrahamsen Chairman
Jelena Manojlovic Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Lillja Head-Marketing & Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFARAK GROUP SE63.74%159
NUCOR CORPORATION23.31%41 120
ARCELORMITTAL13.37%23 662
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC,21.29%20 805
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION33.94%20 744
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.16.46%18 554