  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Afarak Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFAGR   FI0009800098

AFARAK GROUP SE

(AFAGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:14:05 2023-05-31 am EDT
0.5450 EUR   -0.73%
AFARAK GROUP SE: PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR

05/31/2023 | 02:56am EDT
08:00 London, 10:00 Helsinki, 31 May 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP SE: PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak announces that, further to the announcement (Invitation to the Annual General Meeting) published earlier today, the Company has prepared the attached Circular in connection with the proposed related party transaction. The proposed related party transaction concerns combining LL-resources GmbH into Afarak as set out in the terms and conditions of the Combination Agreement.

Terms and expressions in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meanings as given to them in the Circular.

Circular is available also on the Company's website at https://afarak.com/investors/shareholder-meetings/

Helsinki, May 31, 2023

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 199 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2022 47,7 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net cash 2022 10,2 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 143 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 74,1%
