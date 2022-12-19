Advanced search
    AFAGR   FI0009800098

AFARAK GROUP SE

(AFAGR)
  Report
2022-12-19
0.3420 EUR   +2.70%
AFARAK GROUP SE´S 2023 FINANCIAL REPORTING CALENDAR

12/19/2022 | 04:13am EST
09:10 London, 11:10 Helsinki, 19 December 2022 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP SE´S 2023 FINANCIAL REPORTING CALENDAR

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or the "Company") will publish its financial results as follows:

- Full Year 2022 Results on Friday 24 February 2023

- Annual Report 2022 during the week commencing 27 March 2023

- Report for six months ending 30 June on Friday 18 August 2023

The Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday 1st June 2023. A separate notice of General Meeting will be published prior to the meeting in 2023.

Production reports will be issued quarterly.

Helsinki, December 19, 2022

Afarak Group SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


