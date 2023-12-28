Official AFARAK GROUP SE press release

16:00 London, 18:00 Helsinki, 28 December 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company")

AFARAK GROUP SE´S 2024 FINANCIAL REPORTING CALENDAR

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or the "Company") will publish its financial results as follows:

- Full Year 2023 Results on Friday 23 February 2024

- Annual Report 2023 during the week commencing 25 March 2024

- Report for six months ending 30 June on Friday 16 August 2024

The Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday 31st May 2024. A separate notice of General Meeting will be published prior to the meeting in 2024.

Production reports will be issued quarterly.

Helsinki, December 28, 2023

Afarak Group SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com



Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

