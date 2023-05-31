Afarak : AGM Document

AFARAK GROUP SE REMUNERATION REPORT FOR GOVERNING BODIES 2022
Remuneration report 2022
1. Introduction
The Board of Directors of Afarak Group SE ('Afarak') has approved the Remuneration Policy (the 'Remuneration Policy') at its Annual General Meeting in 2020. The Remuneration Policy sets out the framework for the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the executive management team ('EMT') of Afarak. Afarak complies with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies and the Shareholders' Rights Directive legislation in the Remuneration Report ('Remuneration Report').
Afarak operates in a highly competitive sector in terms of human capital with a shortage of highly qualified and experienced executives. The remuneration of Afarak is designed to attract, retain and incentivize high-calibre executives to implement Afarak's business strategy and operational objectives, and to enhance shareholder value.
Afarak strives for transparency and consistency in rewarding. Remuneration across the company, at employee and executive level, is reviewed regularly to secure its fairness and competitiveness in the context of the market.
Afarak has enjoyed a record profit in 2022, although the business conditions remained challenging. Remuneration during 2022 increased compared to the previous year, reflecting Company's positive performance during the year.
Deviations from the Remuneration Policy and exercise of Clawback
Afarak did not have any deviations from the Remuneration Policy during the 2022.
Development of remuneration and fees
Below is a comparable description of the fees paid to the Board members and CEO and remuneration of employees and the financial performance of the Company.
The total fees paid to the Board members have increased due to the reduction in their fees during the previous year. The CEO pay returned to the original CEO service agreement during the second half of 2021. The employee pay is presented as average annual expenses per employee.
€000
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Total Board pay
140
135
144
227
257
CEO pay
777
430
348
899
579
Employee pay (average)
34
28
21
19
25
Revenue
198,691
80,256
59,805
97,894
194,013
EBITDA
53,747
5,940
-4,050
-5,432
-1,017
Share price (NASDAQ Helsinki), €
0.42
0.19
0.33
0.90
0.94
1000
900
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Board pay
CEO pay
Employee pay (average)
Total annual fees of Board members.
The total annual remuneration of the CEO.
Personnel costs according to the company's financial statements divided by the number of employees (FTE).
Revenue
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Revenue
EBITDA
60,000
30%
50,000
25%
40,000
20%
15%
30,000
10%
20,000
5%
10,000
0%
0
-5%
-10,000
-10%
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
EBITDA
% of revenue
Average share price
1.20
1.00
0.80
0.60
0.40
0.20
0.00
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Average share pprice (NASDAQ Helsinki)
Average share price (London stock exchange)
2. Remuneration of the Board of Directors
The remuneration of the members of Afarak's Board of Directors is decided by the shareholders of Afarak in Annual General Meeting, taking into account the recommendations and proposals submitted to the Annual General Meeting by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
The remuneration of the Board of Directors consists of a monthly fixed fee. An increased monthly fee is typically paid to the Chair and the Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors. Additionally, members of the Board of Directors who sit on Afarak's committees, namely the Audit and Risk Management Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Health, Safety and Sustainability Committee may receive additional remuneration for committee work.
In the General Meeting 1 June 2022 the following fees were decided to be remunerated to Board members:
Fee
(EUR)
Monthly fee of Chair of the Board
1,500
Monthly fee of Vice Chairperson of the Board
1,000
Monthly fee of member of the Board
3,500
Additional monthly fee of Board Committee member
1,500
Members of the Board of Directors who are executives of Afarak are, subject to the decision of the general meeting, not entitled to receive any remuneration for committee memberships and their position on Afarak's Board of Directors.
Board Members shall be compensated for travel and accommodation expenses as well as other costs directly related to Board and Committee work in accordance with the company's travel rules. Afarak also provides D&O insurance to the member of the Board of Directors and to senior executives. Non-executive directors do not have service contracts with the company.
In 2022 the Board of Directors had 3 members. The fees to the Board were paid fully in cash. There are no additional financial benefits paid to the Board members in 2022. The payments made in 2022 for two Board members are described in the table below. The third Board member is the group CEO and these fees are described in next section.
All fees paid to the Company's Board of Directors are made within the framework of the effective Remuneration Policy for governing bodies presented to the Annual General Meeting.