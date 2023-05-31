Afarak : AGM Document

Afarak Group | Remuneration Report

Remuneration report 2022

1. Introduction

The Board of Directors of Afarak Group SE ('Afarak') has approved the Remuneration Policy (the 'Remuneration Policy') at its Annual General Meeting in 2020. The Remuneration Policy sets out the framework for the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the executive management team ('EMT') of Afarak. Afarak complies with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies and the Shareholders' Rights Directive legislation in the Remuneration Report ('Remuneration Report').

Afarak operates in a highly competitive sector in terms of human capital with a shortage of highly qualified and experienced executives. The remuneration of Afarak is designed to attract, retain and incentivize high-calibre executives to implement Afarak's business strategy and operational objectives, and to enhance shareholder value.

Afarak strives for transparency and consistency in rewarding. Remuneration across the company, at employee and executive level, is reviewed regularly to secure its fairness and competitiveness in the context of the market.

Afarak has enjoyed a record profit in 2022, although the business conditions remained challenging. Remuneration during 2022 increased compared to the previous year, reflecting Company's positive performance during the year.

Deviations from the Remuneration Policy and exercise of Clawback

Afarak did not have any deviations from the Remuneration Policy during the 2022.

Development of remuneration and fees

Below is a comparable description of the fees paid to the Board members and CEO and remuneration of employees and the financial performance of the Company.

The total fees paid to the Board members have increased due to the reduction in their fees during the previous year. The CEO pay returned to the original CEO service agreement during the second half of 2021. The employee pay is presented as average annual expenses per employee.

1