Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Afarak Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFAGR   FI0009800098

AFARAK GROUP SE

(AFAGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:14:15 2023-05-31 am EDT
0.5490 EUR    0.00%
02:56aAfarak Group Se : Publication of circular
GL
02:55aAfarak : AGM Document
PU
02:55aAfarak : AGM Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afarak : AGM Document

05/31/2023 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AFARAK GROUP SE REMUNERATION REPORT FOR GOVERNING BODIES 2022

Afarak Group | Remuneration Report

Remuneration report 2022

1. Introduction

The Board of Directors of Afarak Group SE ('Afarak') has approved the Remuneration Policy (the 'Remuneration Policy') at its Annual General Meeting in 2020. The Remuneration Policy sets out the framework for the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the executive management team ('EMT') of Afarak. Afarak complies with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies and the Shareholders' Rights Directive legislation in the Remuneration Report ('Remuneration Report').

Afarak operates in a highly competitive sector in terms of human capital with a shortage of highly qualified and experienced executives. The remuneration of Afarak is designed to attract, retain and incentivize high-calibre executives to implement Afarak's business strategy and operational objectives, and to enhance shareholder value.

Afarak strives for transparency and consistency in rewarding. Remuneration across the company, at employee and executive level, is reviewed regularly to secure its fairness and competitiveness in the context of the market.

Afarak has enjoyed a record profit in 2022, although the business conditions remained challenging. Remuneration during 2022 increased compared to the previous year, reflecting Company's positive performance during the year.

Deviations from the Remuneration Policy and exercise of Clawback

Afarak did not have any deviations from the Remuneration Policy during the 2022.

Development of remuneration and fees

Below is a comparable description of the fees paid to the Board members and CEO and remuneration of employees and the financial performance of the Company.

The total fees paid to the Board members have increased due to the reduction in their fees during the previous year. The CEO pay returned to the original CEO service agreement during the second half of 2021. The employee pay is presented as average annual expenses per employee.

1

Afarak Group | Remuneration Report

€000

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Total Board pay

1

140

135

144

227

257

CEO pay

2

777

430

348

899

579

Employee pay (average)

3

34

28

21

19

25

Revenue

198,691

80,256

59,805

97,894

194,013

EBITDA

53,747

5,940

-4,050

-5,432

-1,017

Share price (NASDAQ Helsinki), €

0.42

0.19

0.33

0.90

0.94

1000

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Board pay

CEO pay

Employee pay (average)

  • Total annual fees of Board members.
  • The total annual remuneration of the CEO.
  • Personnel costs according to the company's financial statements divided by the number of employees (FTE).

2

Afarak Group | Remuneration Report

Revenue

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Revenue

EBITDA

60,000

30%

50,000

25%

40,000

20%

15%

30,000

10%

20,000

5%

10,000

0%

0

-5%

-10,000

-10%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

EBITDA

% of revenue

Average share price

1.20

1.00

0.80

0.60

0.40

0.20

0.00

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Average share pprice (NASDAQ Helsinki)

Average share price (London stock exchange)

3

Afarak Group | Remuneration Report

2. Remuneration of the Board of Directors

The remuneration of the members of Afarak's Board of Directors is decided by the shareholders of Afarak in Annual General Meeting, taking into account the recommendations and proposals submitted to the Annual General Meeting by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The remuneration of the Board of Directors consists of a monthly fixed fee. An increased monthly fee is typically paid to the Chair and the Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors. Additionally, members of the Board of Directors who sit on Afarak's committees, namely the Audit and Risk Management Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Health, Safety and Sustainability Committee may receive additional remuneration for committee work.

In the General Meeting 1 June 2022 the following fees were decided to be remunerated to Board members:

Fee

(EUR)

Monthly fee of Chair of the Board

1,500

Monthly fee of Vice Chairperson of the Board

1,000

Monthly fee of member of the Board

3,500

Additional monthly fee of Board Committee member

1,500

Members of the Board of Directors who are executives of Afarak are, subject to the decision of the general meeting, not entitled to receive any remuneration for committee memberships and their position on Afarak's Board of Directors.

Board Members shall be compensated for travel and accommodation expenses as well as other costs directly related to Board and Committee work in accordance with the company's travel rules. Afarak also provides D&O insurance to the member of the Board of Directors and to senior executives. Non-executive directors do not have service contracts with the company.

In 2022 the Board of Directors had 3 members. The fees to the Board were paid fully in cash. There are no additional financial benefits paid to the Board members in 2022. The payments made in 2022 for two Board members are described in the table below. The third Board member is the group CEO and these fees are described in next section.

All fees paid to the Company's Board of Directors are made within the framework of the effective Remuneration Policy for governing bodies presented to the Annual General Meeting.

Paid in 2022

Annual fee,

(EUR)

Abrahamsen Thorstein

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

75,500

Manojlovic Jelena

MEMBER

64,500

TOTAL

140,000

4

Disclaimer

Afarak Group SE published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 06:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AFARAK GROUP SE
02:56aAfarak Group Se : Publication of circular
GL
02:55aAfarak : AGM Document
PU
02:55aAfarak : AGM Document
PU
02:55aAfarak : AGM Document
PU
02:55aAfarak : AGM Document
PU
02:54aNotice to the annual general meeting
GL
05/16Clarifications after the release of may 12th, 2023
GL
05/12Afarak Group Signs EUR59.5 Million Merger Deal With LL Resources
MT
05/12AFARAK GROUP AND LL RESOURCES GMBH SIGN A COMBINATION AGREEMENT – AFARAK TO BECOM..
GL
05/12Afarak Group SE signed an agreement to acquire LL-resources gmbh from LLR-Holding GmbH ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 199 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2022 47,7 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net cash 2022 10,2 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 143 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AFARAK GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Afarak Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFARAK GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guy Konsbruck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kylie Gauci Group Finance Manager
Thorstein Abrahamsen Chairman
Jelena Manojlovic Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Lillja Head-Marketing & Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFARAK GROUP SE55.52%153
NUCOR CORPORATION0.91%33 415
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.31.28%20 872
ARCELORMITTAL-3.42%20 248
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION23.78%18 692
TATA STEEL LIMITED-4.88%15 839
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer