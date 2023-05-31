Afarak : AGM Document

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other financial adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your Shares in Afarak Group SE, please send this document, as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Afarak Group SE (an European company governed by the laws of Finland with business identity code 0618181-8) Proposed Related Party Transaction Combining LL-resources GmbH into Afarak Group SE This document should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Board of Directors which is set out on pages 3 to 11 of this document and which recommends you vote in favour of the Resolution to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting referred to below. Afarak Group SE has convened its Annual General Meeting for its Shareholders to be held at 10:30 a.m. (Finnish time) on Wednesday 21 June 2023 at Union Square Auditorium (Floor K1) Unioninkatu 22, 00130 Helsinki, Finland, by publishing a notice of the meeting on the Company's website (www.afarak.com) and as a separate stock exchange release in accordance with the Company's by-laws on Wednesday 31 May 2023. The formal notice of the Annual General Meeting has been published in Finnish and in English.

2 CONTENTS EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF EVENTS 2 LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 3 Publication of the formal notice of resolution to Wednesday 31May 2023 be considered as item 18 of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting Cut off time and date for right to attend meeting Close of shareholder register on Friday 9 June 2023 Latest time and date for Shareholders holding 1 0:00 a.m. (Finnish time) on Friday 16 June 2023 Shares in nominee accounts to be entered into the Company's temporary share register Latest time and date for informing the Company 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time) on Sunday11 June 2023 of intention to attend the Annual General Meeting either in person or by proxy Annual General Meeting 10:30 a.m. (Finnish time) on Wednesday 21 June 2023 Completion of the Transaction by 31 December 2023 The expected timetable of events is also listed in the formal notice of the resolution to be considered as item 18 of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting which is being published on the Company's website (www.afarak.com) on Wednesday 31 May 2023. If the expected timetable of events changes from the above, the Company will release an announcement to this effect.

3 LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Afarak Group SE (Incorporated as a public limited company governed by the laws of Finland with business identity code 0618181-8) Directors Registered office Thorstein Abrahamsen (Chairman) Kaisaniemenkatu 4 Dr Jelena Manojlovic (Non-executive Director) FI-00100 Helsinki Guy Konsbruck (Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director) Finland 31 May 2023 Dear Shareholder Proposed Related Party Transaction Combining LL-resources GmbH into Afarak Group SE Introduction On 12 May2023, the Board of Directors announced that Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or the "Company"; has entered into a combination agreement (the "Combination Agreement") with the owners ("Transferors") of the Austrian company LL-resources GmbH ("LLR"). In accordance with the Combination Agreement the Transferors shall transfer the entire LLR to Afarak in a transaction (the "Transaction or the "Share Swap") in which Afarak would, in a directed share issue (the "Share Issue") arranged in connection with the completion of the Transaction, issue to be subscribed by the Transferors for a total of 140,000,000 new shares in Afarak (the "Consideration Shares") as a payment of the consideration. As a result of the completion of the Transaction, the total number of shares in Afarak would increase from 267,041,814 shares to a total of 407,041,814 shares. The Consideration Shares would correspond to a total of approximately 35 per cent of Afarak's total shares and votes after the completion of the Transaction. The completion of the Transaction is conditional on the fulfilment of certain conditions of the Combination Agreement. The Transaction is expected to be implemented on the fifth (5th) Business Day after the conditions for implementation have been met (the "Effective Date"). If the conditions for the implementation of the Transaction have not been met by 31 December. 2023, both Afarak and the Transferors have the right to terminate the Combination Agreement with immediate effect.

4 I am writing to give you further details of the Transaction, including the background to and reasons for it, to explain why Afarak's Board of Directors considers it to be in the best interests of the Company and to seek your approval of the Transaction. The Transaction is classified as a "related party Transaction" as Afarak's CEO and Board member Guy Konsbruck exercises control over LLR's shareholder GK Consulting S.à.r.l. Therefore Guy Konsbruck has a financial interest in the completion of the Transaction due to his indirect shareholding in LLR. Consequently, the Transaction is subject to, and conditional upon, inter alia, the approval of the Transaction by the Shareholders. Your approval will be sought at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 21 June 2023. Formal notice of the Annual General Meeting was published on the Company's website www.afarak.com) and as a separate stock exchange release in accordance with the Company's by-laws on Wednesday 31 May 2023. The formal notice of the Annual General Meeting has been published in Finnish and in English. The relationship between Afarak, LLR and Guy Konsbruck Guy Konsbruck in the CEO and member of the Board in Afarak. Guy Konsbruck owns either directly, through persons closely associated with him or through controlled companies currently 2,800,000 shares in Afarak. GK Consulting S.à.r.l. owns fifteen (15) percent of the shares in LLR. GK Consulting S.à.r.l. is entity controlled by Guy Konsbruck. Information on LLR General The official name is LL-resources GmbH. LLR is domiliced in Graz, Austria. LLR is a private limited liability company incorporated in Austria and is governed by Austrian law. LLR is entered in the Austrian Companies Register (Firmenbuch) under company registration number FN 363221z. The registered address of LLR is Grieskai 94/4/4, 8020 Graz, Austria. telephone number +43(0)316 890 368 and the address of the company's website is www.ll-resources.com. Group Structure LLR conducts its business through several group companies. The Group's operational subsidiaries operate in Austria, Germany, Latvia and Sweden. In addition, LLR is a minority shareholder in two Joint Venture companies operating in Latvia and Slovenia. LLR's operational group companies are presented in the table below. In addition LLR Group includes a non-operational subsidiary LL Resources USA, LLC. COMPANY REG. NRO DOMICILE BUSINESS LEMETCO GMBH HRB 9482 Germany Transmission L3-LOGISTICS GMBH 418164y Austria Logistics └ L3-LOGISTICS-DUISBURG GMBH HRB 1224 Germany Logistics SIA LLR-ECOTECH 42103103201 Latvia Production └ NORDIC FERRO ALLOYS AB 559025-3935 Sweden Production LL-RESOURCES DEUTSCHLAND GMBH HRB 96600 Germany Production └ WOLFGANG OELSCHLÄGER GMBH & COKG GAME 4375 Germany Production MSN METAL SERVICE NIEDERRHEIN BETRIEBS GMBH GAME 23065 Germany Production & CO. KG Principal Activities