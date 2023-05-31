Afarak : AGM Document

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other financial adviser.
Afarak Group SE
(an European company governed by the laws of Finland with business identity code
0618181-8)
Proposed Related Party Transaction
Combining LL-resources GmbH into Afarak Group SE
This document should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Board of Directors which is set out on pages 3 to 11 of this document and which recommends you vote in favour of the Resolution to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting referred to below.
Afarak Group SE has convened its Annual General Meeting for its Shareholders to be held at 10:30 a.m. (Finnish time) on Wednesday 21 June 2023 at Union Square Auditorium (Floor K1) Unioninkatu 22, 00130 Helsinki, Finland, by publishing a notice of the meeting on the Company's website (www.afarak.com) and as a separate stock exchange release in accordance with the Company's by-laws on Wednesday 31 May 2023. The formal notice of the Annual General Meeting has been published in Finnish and in English.
LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Afarak Group SE
(Incorporated as a public limited company governed by the laws of Finland with business identity code 0618181-8)
Directors
Registered office
Thorstein Abrahamsen (Chairman)
Kaisaniemenkatu 4
Dr Jelena Manojlovic (Non-executive Director)
FI-00100 Helsinki
Guy Konsbruck (Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director)
Finland
31 May 2023
Dear Shareholder
Proposed Related Party Transaction
Combining LL-resources GmbH into Afarak Group SE
Introduction
On 12 May2023, the Board of Directors announced that Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or the "Company"; has entered into a combination agreement (the "Combination Agreement") with the owners ("Transferors") of the Austrian company LL-resources GmbH ("LLR"). In accordance with the Combination Agreement the Transferors shall transfer the entire LLR to Afarak in a transaction (the "Transaction or the "Share Swap") in which Afarak would, in a directed share issue (the "Share Issue") arranged in connection with the completion of the Transaction, issue to be subscribed by the Transferors for a total of 140,000,000 new shares in Afarak (the "Consideration Shares") as a payment of the consideration. As a result of the completion of the Transaction, the total number of shares in Afarak would increase from 267,041,814 shares to a total of 407,041,814 shares. The Consideration Shares would correspond to a total of approximately 35 per cent of Afarak's total shares and votes after the completion of the Transaction.
The completion of the Transaction is conditional on the fulfilment of certain conditions of the Combination Agreement.
The Transaction is expected to be implemented on the fifth (5th) Business Day after the conditions for implementation have been met (the "Effective Date"). If the conditions for the implementation of the Transaction have not been met by 31 December. 2023, both Afarak and the Transferors have the right to terminate the Combination Agreement with immediate effect.
I am writing to give you further details of the Transaction, including the background to and reasons for it, to explain why Afarak's Board of Directors considers it to be in the best interests of the Company and to seek your approval of the Transaction.
The Transaction is classified as a "related party Transaction" as Afarak's CEO and Board member Guy Konsbruck exercises control over LLR's shareholder GK Consulting S.à.r.l. Therefore Guy Konsbruck has a financial interest in the completion of the Transaction due to his indirect shareholding in LLR.
Consequently, the Transaction is subject to, and conditional upon, inter alia, the approval of the Transaction by the Shareholders. Your approval will be sought at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 21 June 2023. Formal notice of the Annual General Meeting was published on the Company's website www.afarak.com) and as a separate stock exchange release in accordance with the Company's by-laws on Wednesday 31 May 2023. The formal notice of the Annual General Meeting has been published in Finnish and in English.
The relationship between Afarak, LLR and Guy Konsbruck
Guy Konsbruck in the CEO and member of the Board in Afarak. Guy Konsbruck owns either directly, through persons closely associated with him or through controlled companies currently 2,800,000 shares in Afarak. GK Consulting S.à.r.l. owns fifteen (15) percent of the shares in LLR. GK Consulting S.à.r.l. is entity controlled by Guy Konsbruck.
Information on LLR
General
The official name is LL-resources GmbH. LLR is domiliced in Graz, Austria. LLR is a private limited liability company incorporated in Austria and is governed by Austrian law. LLR is entered in the Austrian Companies Register (Firmenbuch) under company registration number FN 363221z. The registered address of LLR is Grieskai 94/4/4, 8020 Graz, Austria. telephone number +43(0)316 890 368 and the address of the company's website is www.ll-resources.com.
Group Structure
LLR conducts its business through several group companies. The Group's operational subsidiaries operate in Austria, Germany, Latvia and Sweden. In addition, LLR is a minority shareholder in two Joint Venture companies operating in Latvia and Slovenia. LLR's operational group companies are presented in the table below. In addition LLR Group includes a non-operational subsidiary LL Resources USA, LLC.
COMPANY
REG. NRO
DOMICILE
BUSINESS
LEMETCO GMBH
HRB 9482
Germany
Transmission
L3-LOGISTICS GMBH
418164y
Austria
Logistics
└ L3-LOGISTICS-DUISBURG GMBH
HRB 1224
Germany
Logistics
SIA LLR-ECOTECH
42103103201
Latvia
Production
└ NORDIC FERRO ALLOYS AB
559025-3935
Sweden
Production
LL-RESOURCES DEUTSCHLAND GMBH
HRB 96600
Germany
Production
└ WOLFGANG OELSCHLÄGER GMBH & COKG
GAME 4375
Germany
Production
MSN METAL SERVICE NIEDERRHEIN BETRIEBS GMBH
GAME 23065
Germany
Production
& CO. KG
Principal Activities
The LLR Group is a privately owned independent operator that provides its customers with mineral goods at a global level along the entire value chain. Through various group companies, LLR is able to offer its customers the entire supply chain of ores and other commodities, from ore to final product, including product warehousing and logistics. The Group's business also includes the processing, recycling and manufacturing of metals and other minerals.
Lemetco GmbH
Lemetco GmbH is the Group's German sales company. The company was founded in 1983 and acquired by LLR in 2020. The company specializes in the trade of raw materials, metals and alloys, acting as an intermediary for various commodities between smelters and end users using steel, as well as aluminum. The company also has its own warehousing and production facilities, which enable it to meet the raw material needs of the Group's various customers. The company's main products consist of ferrometallic (such as ferrotitane and ferrochrome) and other metals (such as aluminum, chromium and cobalt).
L3-Logistics-subgroup
LLR provides its customers with comprehensive logistics services as part of their business. The Group's logistics services are centralised under L3-Logistics GmbH (Austria) and its wholly-owned subsidiary L3- Logistics-Duisburg GmbH (Germany). The administration of the subgroup is managed in Vienna, Austria, and it has a logistics warehouse in Duisburg, Germany. Through the sub-group, LLR offers its customers warehousing services for various products, as well as logistics for the end customer by sea and road. LLR's logistics companies employ about fourteen people and have the capacity to store about fifteen thousand tons of ferrometals and other raw materials.
SIA LLR -Ecotech-subgroup
LLR's ferrotitane production is concentrated under SIA LLR-Ecotech (Latvia) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Nordic Ferro Alloys AB (Sweden). The production facilities of the SIA LLR-Ecotech subgroup are located in Latvia and Sweden. The crushing, milling and smelting capacity of the production facilities is large with potential ferroititan production of approximately 800 tonnes (MT) per month.
LL-Resources Deutschland -subgroup
LLR's aluminium production is concentrated under LL-Resources Deutschland GmbH (Germany) and its wholly- owned subsidiaries Wolfgang Oelschläger GmbH & CoKG (Germany) and MSN Metal Service Niederrhein Betriebs GmbH & Co. KG (Germany). Wolfgang Oelschläger GmbH & CoKG was founded in 1959 and MSN Metal Service Niederrhein Betriebs GmbH & Co in 2014 by the same owners. LLR has acquired the subgroup in 2021. The business of the aforementioned LLR subsidiaries is the recycling of aluminum from the initial processing to the finished aluminum raw material. The subgroup employs approximately 38 people and has a capacity of approximately 1,200-1,400 tonnes (MT) per month. The sub-group's production facilities are located in Germany.
Shareholders
The following table shows the shareholders of LLR as of the date of this document.
Shareholder
Total shares and votes (%)
LLR-Holding GmbH1)
37
Motus Capital GmbH2)
33
Trade Services Handels GmbH3)
15
GK Consulting S.à.r.l 4)
15
Total
100
LLR-HoldingGmbH is DI Dr. Roman Lurf's controlling entity.
Motus Capital GmbH is Mag. Anatoly Zaytsev's controlling entity.
Trade Services Handels GmbH is Dr. Rudolf Kirchmayr's controlling entity.
GK Consulting S.à.r.l is Mag. Guy Konsbruck's controlling entity.