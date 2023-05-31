Advanced search
Afarak : AGM Document

05/31/2023 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADVANCE VOTING FORM

Afarak Group SE Annual General Meeting on 21 June 2023

With this form, I/we authorize Euroclear Finland Oy ("Euroclear"), the advance voting service provider for Afarak Group SE´s (the "Company") Annual General Meeting 2023, to register my/our votes with the shares I/we own/represent in certain items of agenda of Afarak Group SE´s Annual General Meeting 2023.

I/we understand that voting in advance by submitting this form requires that the shareholder has at least one valid Finnish book-entry account. The number of advance votes is confirmed on the Finnish record date of the Annual General Meeting (eight business days before the Meeting) based on the holding in the book-entry account.

The personal information provided on this form is used to identify a shareholder through a comparison to information in the book-entry system, as well as to confirm shareholdings on the record date of the Annual General Meeting. The personal information will be stored in Euroclear Finland's database for General Meetings for the Company's use, and information will not be used for any other purposes or for any other General Meetings.

Shareholder's name*

Date of birth*, business ID (Y-tunnus)*, or Euroclear artificial ID (X- tunnus)*

Address*

Postal code and

town/city*

Country*

Phone number

E-mail

Finnish book-entry account number*

*The information is mandatory.

Voting instructions:

I/we authorize Euroclear Finland Oy to register my/our votes with the shares I/we own/represent in each of the items of the agenda of the Meeting as indicated with a cross (X) below.

If no voting instructions have been indicated below, or if there are more than one voting instructions on the

same item, or if other text or markings other than a cross (X) have been used to indicate a voting instruction, the item will be marked as "No action" when Euroclear registers the votes. This means that shareholder's

shares are not taken into consideration in the item in question. Shareholder's shares are not considered as shares represented at the meeting and the votes are not counted as cast votes with regard to the item in question.

1 (3)

I/we understand that if I/we give advance votes as a representative of an entity (incl. estate), the legal representative of the entity or a person authorized by the entity must provide necessary documents to prove the right to represent the entity (e.g. trade register extract or board resolution). Documents are requested to be attached to this advance voting form. If the documents are not submitted during the advance voting period or they are otherwise incomplete, the shares of the entity will not be included as shares represented at the Annual General Meeting.

It is recommended that a Finnish book-entry account holder votes in advance electronically in the address https://egm.apk.fi/eGM/gm/48368430108_en.In a situation where the Finnish book-entry account holder has voted in advance both electronically and via this advance voting form, Euroclear will register the most recent voting instruction in the book-entry account.

Matters to be resolved at the Afarak Group SE Annual General Meeting 2023

Agenda items 8 to 19 cover proposals of the Board of Directors and The Nomination and Remuneration

Committee of Afarak Group SE to the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the notice of the Meeting. "Abstain from voting" means giving an empty vote and shares are considered to be represented in the meeting,

which is meaningful in resolutions requiring qualified majority (e.g. agenda items 17 - 19). In qualified majority items all shares represented at the Meeting are taken into account and abstentions thus have the same effect as votes Against/No. Therefore, abstaining from voting affects the voting result. Shareholders should be aware of this, especially if giving a vote against is not their intention.

Matter to be resolved

For/Yes

Against/No

Abstain from

voting

8.

Adoption of the Annual

Accounts

9.

Resolution on the use of the

profit shown on the Balance

Sheet and the payment of

dividend

10.

Resolution on the discharge of

the members of the Board of

Directors and the CEO from

liability

11.

Handling of the remuneration

report for governing bodies

12.

Resolution on the remuneration

of the members of the Board of

Directors and of the Auditor

13.

Resolution on one-off

retroactive additional

compensation to Non-Executive

Board members

14.

Resolution on the number of

the members of the Board of

Directors

15.

Election of the members of the

Board of Directors

16.

Election of the Auditor

17.

Proposal by the Board of

Directors to amend the Articles

of Association

18.

Acquisition of LL-resources

GmbH

19.

Authorizing the Board of

Directors to decide upon share issue and upon issuing other

2 (3)

special rights that entitle to shares

Place and date

Signature

Name in bock letters

To be returned in a completed and signed form by email to yhtiokokous@euroclear.eu The delivery must be

received latest by 11 June 2023 by 4:00 p.m. (EEST).

3 (3)

Disclaimer

Afarak Group SE published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 06:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
